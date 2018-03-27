Aaron Carter appeared to backpedal on remarks he made about his sexuality last summer, saying reports he’d come out as bisexual were “misconstrued.”

In a Hollywood Life podcast interview last week, the pop singer was asked about an emotional note he posted to Twitter last August. In the tweet, which has since been deleted, he said he’d “started to find boys and girls attractive” as a teen, and had “an experience with a male” whom he “worked with and grew up with.”

Carter, however, set the record straight March 23, and told Hollywood Life’s Bonnie Fuller he doesn’t see himself in a relationship with another man anytime soon.

“It was more so just a story that happened when I was, like, 17 with somebody,” he said on the podcast. (Carter’s comments on sexuality start at about 19 and a half minutes into the interview.) “I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued. I see myself being with a woman and having kids.”

“I want to have a family,” he added. “I keep telling people that. I don’t want it to be misconstrued too much.”

It’s a head-scratching clarification from Carter, who is currently on tour in support of his new album, “LØVË.” The singer has spoken about his sexuality in numerous interviews since the original tweet, but has made no effort to shrug off the “bisexual” label until now.

Just days after his original tweet, he told morning radio show “The Bert Show,” “All I can say is that I’m really looking forward to the future right now, and whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision ― no one else’s. It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say.”

At the time, he hinted that his relationship with girlfriend Madison Parker ended because of his admission. Carter told TMZ, “If someone loves you enough, they’ll never leave you. They’ll never leave you over you saying that ‘I want to be honest’ about whether it’s about me being bisexual, bicurious, being gay, or anything.” (Parker denied Carter’s claims.)