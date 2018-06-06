He faced up to 14 years in prison, but Persky sentenced him to six months in a county jail and three years of probation, in part, he said, due to “mitigating” factors like the role that alcohol played in the assault. Turner was released after just three months and was required to register as a sex offender.

Michele Dauber, a Stanford law professor who led the recall effort, hailed the election’s outcome and quoted the words of Emily Doe, the woman Turner raped.

“This victory is not just for Emily Doe, but it’s a victory for girls and women everywhere,” Dauber said. “To girls and women everywhere, we are with you.”