Attorney Aaron Schlossberg Insists Anti-Spanish Rant 'Is Not The Person I Am'

The New York attorney whose verbal harassment of two Spanish-speaking women went viral last week is now attempting to make amends for the racist rant.

Aaron Schlossberg posted an apology on Twitter on Tuesday for his behavior and insisted “the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and not the person I am.”

In the rant, which was posted on Facebook by Edward Suazo, Schlossberg angrily confronted a restaurant employee for speaking Spanish in America.

He then threatened to get non-English speakers in the restaurant deported:

“My guess is, they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of [them] kicked out of my country. They have the balls to come here and live off of my money. I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do, the least they could do is speak English.”

Since the rant went public, the Trump-supporting Schlossberg has become a social pariah in multicultural New York.

Not only was he evicted from his law offices, named in a disciplinary complaint and chased by reporters, but he was also trashed on Yelp and singled out for a mariachi band serenade.

As a result, many people speculated that Schlossberg’s apology may come from a place of damage control and not sincere regret ― especially since a video from last year showed him yelling “You are not a Jew” at Jewish people supporting Palestinian rights, according to APlus.com.

. Translation: "I'm sorry people who know what a racist dick I am were able to ID me. I got booted from my office and I'm afraid to go home. I want you to THINK I'm sorry and hope you won't read between the lines to see that I'm not sorry for what I said, just that I got caught." — Diane Pavia (@diane_pavia) May 22, 2018

You're only apologizing because your career is being impacted.



Let's see what the New York attorney disciplinary board thinks about your years-long pattern of harassment and bigotry... — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) May 22, 2018

You suggest you don’t want your money paying for their “welfare”. I don’t want my tax dollars protecting you. Find a rock and hide beneath it until you have a sincere change of heart. I hope you see and hear Mariachi bands in your dreams. — Adrienne Nicodemus (@NicoEdCoach) May 22, 2018

Actually you are a racist (there are MULTIPLE videos confirming this) You're also a disgusting piece of shit who deserves no praise for this fake apology. Look deep inside yourself and work on the obvious issues you have with privilege, entitlement, and blind hatred. — Tacos Are Tasty (@JessicaSiler) May 22, 2018

If you aren't racist, why do you consistently go on huge racist rants? Why do you consistently harass people and call them racist names?



If this is an apology, it's shit and it's not accepted. You massive racist! 🌂 😡 — Jo Phillips (@joglasg) May 22, 2018