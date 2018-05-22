Attorney Aaron Schlossberg Insists Anti-Spanish Rant 'Is Not The Person I Am'

The New York attorney whose verbal harassment of two Spanish-speaking women went viral last week is now attempting to make amends for the racist rant.
Aaron Schlossberg posted an apology on Twitter on Tuesday for his behavior and insisted “the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and not the person I am.”
In the rant, which was posted on Facebook by Edward Suazo, Schlossberg angrily confronted a restaurant employee for speaking Spanish in America.
He then threatened to get non-English speakers in the restaurant deported:
“My guess is, they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of [them] kicked out of my country. They have the balls to come here and live off of my money. I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do, the least they could do is speak English.”
Since the rant went public, the Trump-supporting Schlossberg has become a social pariah in multicultural New York.
Not only was he evicted from his law offices, named in a disciplinary complaint and chased by reporters, but he was also trashed on Yelp and singled out for a mariachi band serenade.
As a result, many people speculated that Schlossberg’s apology may come from a place of damage control and not sincere regret ― especially since a video from last year showed him yelling “You are not a Jew” at Jewish people supporting Palestinian rights, according to APlus.com.
HuffPost reached out to Schlossberg and to Suazo, the man who posted the video, neither of whom immediately responded.