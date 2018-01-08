Abbas Husain - An Insight to the Man

The linguistics genius, a name known for its’ contributions both small and big, Mr. Abbas Husain is known to one and all. Many like me initially are actually shy of meeting him since, his vast knowledge make him a formidable figure for someone less knowledgeable. Once, a person comes to know him better, it can be observed that he has a tendency of attaching himself to keen and enthusiastic people with whom he can hold intelligent discourse. Getting started on a topic he holds dear to heart, and you will see a spark of excitement in his eyes. Having said this much, a person is actually an amalgam of who he was, how he was and what he was. Who knew that on March 16th, 1956, a linguistic genius would be born. He was educated at the BVS Parsi High School till his matriculation from where he moved on to SM Art college. While at BVS, he was influenced by the renowned educationist – Mrs. Mistri. From the University of Karachi, he completed his B.A. and M.A. by 1977, he had completed his education. In between there had been a brief stay in the then East Pakistan.

At the SM Art college, he was influenced by Anita Ghulam Ali as well as Hashmat ullah Lodhi. Karachi University was actually the place where he found a treasure of mentors. Dr. Rafat Kareem features prominently of that list of mentors that Abbas Husain found. For Dr. Rafat Kareem, he claims to have been the person who had a profound influence on him. Reflecting back, he fondly remembers that he was a smart and intellectually sound young boy for whom, his family had high hopes of becoming doctor. However, Abbas Husain being Abbas Husain from a young age had a clear vision of what he wanted to become. He laughingly claims that dissecting cockroaches was a major put off for him. He clearly stated to his father that how was he expected to manage human blood if he was unable to manage a creatures’. Moving forward, while teaching at the Karachi University, opportunity knocked on the door and he got a British Council Scholarship for Masters in Education from the Manchester University, England. For him, this was yet another feather in the cap as well as a place where he met his second major influencer Dr. Patricia Mceldowney from whose teachings, he still continues to teach other people since they are the most coherent ideas.

His Highness Prince Aga Khan, called upon Abbas Husain whom the Prince holds in high regard. The Prince and Abbas Husain had an in-depth conversation on the status of education in Pakistan and how reforms could be brought about. Directly quoting the Prince from the inaugural ceremony of AKU IED, Abbas Husain recalls;

The Prince walked up to the three founding members and said:

“I am pleased to put the future of education in your hands.”