Abominable Snowman Busted For DUI After Wreck In Oregon

This arrest was definitely a cold case. The abominable snowman was charged this week with driving under the influence in St. Helens, Oregon ― and the arresting officer was none other than Officer Santa Claus.

St Helens Police Dept

The town kicked off its holiday crackdown on impaired drivers with a press release detailing Monday’s fake arrest. Dispatchers received calls of a driver swerving between lanes and sideswiping a parked vehicle, according to the statement, and the driver, Abominable T. Snowman, was charged with DUI and reckless driving.

The snow-loving Snowman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 percent ― twice the legal limit in Oregon, according to St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss.

“We later learned that peppermint [schnapps] was the beverage of choice,” Moss told InsideEdition.com. “Nevertheless, he was treated like anybody else who receives a DUI in St. Helens, and he was lodged into the jail.”

Inside Edition

Snowman pleaded guilty to the charge during his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. He didn’t comment on the charges.