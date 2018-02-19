I Want To Tell You What It's Like To Get An Abortion At 17 Weeks, Because It Matters

After the technician is done, the doctor reviews the scans. He delivers the news. I think about how it must feel to deliver this news. To watch faces and tears and hopes fall and spill all over the exam room floor. He informs us that our baby has an 80 percent chance of having a chromosomal abnormality. We are directed to meet with genetic counselor in a dark office at the back of their practice, where we are walked through the upcoming testing and diagnostic procedures available to us. She spares us having to go back into the waiting room with the other expectant (and happy) parents, showing us out the back door.

I cry quietly on the drive home. Once there, I Google all of the different genetic disorders that our baby could be suffering from ― Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18, Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome), Turner Syndrome ― and become fluent in the associated outcomes.

We return to the doctor soon after for invasive testing ― a big needle plunged deep into my abdomen to capture some of the baby’s cells and solve this tortured mystery.

The genetic counselor calls with our initial results. I break down sobbing. She doesn’t acknowledge it, and neither do I.

We learn our baby girl has non-mosaic Turner Syndrome ― meaning she has only one X chromosome in all of her cells where there should be two. There are a broad range outcomes for these girls if they are born. Most women miscarry with no clue their daughter was afflicted (or perhaps was even a daughter). Some girls who are born show no signs of having the condition and only find out they have Turner Syndrome later in life when they themselves have trouble conceiving.

My husband and I agree that as long as this little girl gives us reason to hold hope, we will continue the pregnancy. Perhaps this was putting too much on our unborn daughter, but we want to temper our hope and take our cues from her. We name her Clementine, knowing “Tiny” would be a suitable nickname.

We face weeks and weeks of worry, while waiting for more answers.