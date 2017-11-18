Academic Communication Patterns Prevent Conversations About Sexual Harassment and Abuse

Back when I was a student at an Ivy League university, I attended a mandatory musical performance wearing a floor-length silk skirt that I bought for two dollars at a flea market and a short-sleeved cotton shirt. A senior professor sat next to me, a little too close. He picked up my skirt and rubbed it between his fingers. He said he liked the fabric—so soft, so smooth. He asked a few minutes later whether I wanted to continue at the school as a doctoral student. I don’t remember my answer, but I pursued my Ph.D. elsewhere.

This story is far less overtly damaging than the stories of sexual assault that women have boldly named recently. There was no physical violence, nothing even blatantly sexual, but something remains disconcerting. The physical contact was unwanted; the implication that I could be admitted to a doctoral program if I continued to ingratiate myself with the professor, presumably sexually, also meant that, presumably, he could keep me from being admitted if I did not. And yet, it is difficult to concretize the link between the two comments or to provide any evidence about their significance. The moment was subtle, insidious, a quiet power play that could almost go unnoticed and that seems unworthy of mention because it is so seemingly trivial, especially in comparison to devastating instances of abuse.

But it is these quiet injustices that, when left unnamed, enable the louder ones to occur.

While I imagine that such events permeate our society, what I can comment on with the most confidence is their presence in the academic world I inhabit. The Academy is speckled with its share of quiet injustices—senior professors who make intangible yet real sexual advances upon their students, doctoral advisors who coerce advisees into using sources or making arguments that suit their own needs but that counter the needs of the advisee, professors who infantilize the individuals they teach, or scholars who privilege forms of knowledge, writing, and speaking that benefit the power players. These instances often remain unnamed because students and junior colleagues feel they have no power and much to lose at the hands of senior members of the Academy, but they may also go unnamed because the Academy has not created a vocabulary for addressing them.

Consider the primacy given to certain forms of writing in higher education. In most disciplines, the norm is to avoid use of the first person in research in order to make arguments rooted in abstract ideas or principles. Experience is generally not considered an appropriate ground from which to develop scholarship, and as a result, a professor might write an entire book on the meaning of grief for the human existence but never mention that the research emerged from the experience of losing a parent at an early age. This is because the use of the first person—of referencing oneself or writing the word “I”—is more often than not considered a sign of intellectual weakness rather than an indication of intellectual strength.

The justification for eradicating the first person from research is that it supposedly allows for objectivity. But the very possibility of this kind of cerebral cool is up for grabs, given that scholars (like all humans) experience things that impact how they see the world. Even if objectivity is possible, that doesn’t mean that this particular form should be privileged over others: If academics discourage one another from addressing their own experiences in their scholarship, then this filters down to how they interact verbally with one another and what they expect from their students. As a result, their colleagues cannot bring their full selves to their work, and they discourage their students from reflecting upon or discussing the wisdom that emerges from their lives.

At its best, objectivity allows scholars to see other points of view; at its worst, it becomes a form of dehumanization that prevents them from speaking honestly. It precludes them from even trying to name events like the one I described not just because of departmental politics but because, by drawing attention to the self and speaking in the first person about their own experiences, they may appear weak or intellectually inferior. This creates a culture that permits silence and that allows for discrimination, harassment, and power abuses because it further complicates speaking about taboo or painful topics.

The Academy needs to be more open to the various ways humans express wisdom if it wants to be a prophetic voice. Professors must be ready to accept their peers who write in the first person or who speak from experience precisely because this creates a wider vocabulary from which to name and analyze reality. It provides one more layer through which to understand our world, one more way to accessibly communicate, and one more possibility for naming those things that seem beyond language. Certain feminist writers are models of integrating personal experience with incisive analysis in this regard, while some social scientists directly address their own lives in order to name potential biases in their research. However, other scholars question these methodologies and isolate those who use them, causing less collaboration and a decreased exchange of ideas.

The result is a missed opportunity for all.

When we fail to name quiet injustices, louder ones become more permissible. Within a week of the abovementioned incident, the professor was dating a student half his age who hoped to pursue doctoral work, and the institution never publicly questioned the appropriateness of the relationship. And yet, I cannot help but wonder what the outcome would have been if the university’s culture had encouraged faculty and students to speak and write with higher regard for experience.

Perhaps it would have been quicker to name the many ways those with power abuse the privilege.