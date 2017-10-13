ACADEMIC RIGOR MUST TAKE A BACK SEAT TO LEARNING

The late great educational philosopher, often credited with being the “father of progressive education,” John Dewey once wrote:

“Perhaps the greatest of all pedagogical fallacies is the notion that a person learns only the particular thing he/she is studying at the time. Collateral learning in the way of formation of enduring attitudes, of likes and dislikes, may be and often is much more important than the spelling lesson or lesson in geography or history that is learned. For these attitudes are fundamentally what counts in the future. The most important attitude that can be formed is that of desire to go on learning.”

Unfortunately, parents throughout our country have been frightened (primarily) by private school leaders, that if their young children fail to assimilate a specific body of information during their K-12 years, a very bleak future awaits them. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

If one takes a moment to think about how we learn, it quickly becomes obvious that the most significant learning we acquire comes from our own needs, intellectual curiosity, or experience. More often than not, we choose to learn something, because we want to. For example, most young people today are wizards when it comes to technology. Their expertise in most cases was not the result of a core curriculum, instead it came about because technology offers them something that they view as a vehicle for entertainment, socializing, a quick and easy reference tool or an art form. I don’t know of many kids who have needed special tutoring to learn how to function with a smart phone, an iPad, or a laptop computer. Why? Because they want to learn all they can about these “tools” and have enthusiastically embraced the concept of trial and error until the level of expertise they desire is achieved. It’s amazing what can be achieved when the motivation to learn is strong.

Earlier today I was at a meeting where a father of a 2 ½ year old child, asked how to find the best preschool to prepare his young son for the “rigors” of academic life post preschool. I couldn’t keep myself from smiling. I asked the gentleman what his greatest fear was with respect to his son and he replied, “I just want to know that when it comes time for the ACT or SAT, he will be prepared.” I did my best to explain that learning (as Dewey stated) is a social experience and that the work of young children, is play. By having significant opportunities to explore their environments freely, children learn to verbalize their needs and feelings, as well as to satisfy their natural curiosity. No preset curriculum can accomplish what children naturally accomplish through playful experiences.

When I first entered school administration, teachers were required to provide students with homework. Many schools used a guide beginning at grade one, requiring 10 minutes each night, then 20 minutes in 2nd grade, 30 minutes in 3rd grade, 40 minutes in 4th grade, 50-60 minutes in 5th grade and 60-90 minutes in 6th grade, and it went on from there. Shockingly, by high school many students in private schools often arrived home with 3-5 hours of homework every single night! As the amount of academic rigor increased and the homework demands increased, young people throughout the country began experiencing increased incidences of irritable bowel syndrome, migraine headaches and several other stress-induced ailments. No wonder more and more kids are self-medicating. At what point do we take a step back and ask ourselves, “What are we doing to our kids?”

Fortunately, in recent years, a degree of sanity has emerged as significant numbers of private schools across the U.S., are abandoning homework. One of the forerunners in this movement is The Country School (TCS), located in Valley Village, CA. I have a deep connection with TCS, as I was its head of school for 28 years and I remain a member of the schools advisory board. At TCS, now with several years of “no homework,” standardized test scores are higher than ever, acceptances to prestigious secondary schools are higher than ever, family life has improved throughout the school community, and the students, more and more are learning for the sake of learning, they are more relaxed and, I suspect, more likely to continue learning throughout their lives.

It’s common knowledge that when young people are allowed to learn naturally, through their own experience, through emergent curriculums or when curriculum grows from the needs and interests of the learners, learning becomes permanent. It is also a well - researched fact, that when students are expected to memorize facts solely for the purpose of regurgitating those facts on tests, that retention is short lived.