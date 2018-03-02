STYLE & BEAUTY
03/02/2018 05:47 am ET

These Photos Show What The Oscars Looked Like In 1998

It was the year of "Titanic," and Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't even there.
By Julia Brucculieri
Frank Trapper/Getty Images
Actress Helena Bonham-Carter arrives at the Shrine auditorium in 1998.

Awards season will come to a head on Sunday, when Hollywood’s top stars step out for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony in California. 

Stars like Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep (queen of the Oscars), Margot Robbie and Octavia Spencer will attend, presumably dressed in gorgeous designer attire.

In preparation for this weekend’s show, we’re looking back at the ceremony 20 years ago, in 1998. That year, “Titanic” won big. The James Cameron film won 11 (out of a possible 14) awards, including the coveted Best Picture. The one award it didn’t win, however, was Best Actor, since Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t even nominated in the category. DiCaprio didn’t attend the show, and so began his seemingly complicated relationship with the Academy. That same year, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon took home the Best Original Screenplay award for “Good Will Hunting.” 

On the style front, there were spaghetti straps, sequins and a lot of strapless dresses, including the icy blue gown the night’s Best Actress winner, Helen Hunt, wore. A few pairs of sunglasses popped up on stars like Frances McDormand and Melanie Griffith, while Drew Barrymore and Ashley Judd were there with flowers in their hair. The best accessory of the night had to go to Celine Dion, who showed up wearing the famous diamond and sapphire “Heart of the Ocean” necklace from “Titanic.”

Keep scrolling to see more of the night’s best style moments: 

  • Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Helen Hunt
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Tyra Banks
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Cher
    Ron Davis via Getty Images
  • Celine Dion and René Angélil
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Sally Kirkland
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Trisha Yearwood
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Mira Sorvino
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Minnie Driver
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Anna Paquin
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Amy Irving
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Helena Bonham-Carter
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Shelley Winters
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Robert Duvall and Luciana Pedraza
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Luise Rainer
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Neve Campbell
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Wynonna, Ashley and Naomi Judd
    Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
  • Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sara Kapfer
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Ben Affleck with mother Chris Affleck, and Matt Damon with mother Nancy Carlsson-Paige
    KMazur via Getty Images
  • Kate Winslet
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
  • Sigourney Weaver
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Aaliyah
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Shirley Temple
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Shirley Jones
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Halle Berry
    S. Granitz via Getty Images
  • Madonna and Fiona Apple
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Holly Hunter
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Linda Hamilton and James Cameron
    S. Granitz via Getty Images
