HUFFPOST FINDS
10/19/2017 04:14 pm ET

15 Stunning And Clever Accent Chairs Your Home Is Missing

They're almost too pretty to sit on. Almost.

By Amanda Pena
Etsy
Shop this floor cushion at Etsy, $265.

While you might’ve thought fall was the perfect season to curl up on a big, comfy couch, the trend experts at Etsy are here to prove otherwise.

“With shoppers searching for bean bag, rocking, and accent chairs, creative furniture designers on Etsy are reimagining the classics,” writes the brand’s residential trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson in a post, “proving that when it comes to taking a seat, you don’t have to decide between cute and comfy.”

Change up the classic, cushiony chair without sacrificing comfort and style with these 15 accent chairs that are sure to add the perfect touch to your space. Check out our favorites, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Tufted Velvet Accent Chair
    Etsy
    This super chic tufted velvet chair would work great as a side chair or even as a desk chair. Get it on Etsy.
  • 2 Palermo Chair
    Citizenry
    This butterfly chair is an icon of modern design, but still brings an incomparable level of comfort with its soft leather. Get it at The Citizenry.
  • 3 Coral Pink Dip Dye Bean Bag
    Etsy
    This cozy hand dyed bean bag chair is the perfect addition to brighten any room. Get it on Etsy.
  • 4 Mudcloth Butterfly Chair
    Etsy
    This safari-inspired butterfly chair is the perfect addition to any living room. You can even swap out the covers! They fit any standard butterfly chair. Get it on Etsy.
  • 5 Leather Sling Chair
    Etsy
    This handmade beauty is truly unique. Each chair is custom made, and the color of leather may vary depending on the dye lot. Get it on Etsy.
  • 6 Hand Knitted Wedge Bean Bag
    Etsy
    This contemporary hand-knitted bean bag is perfect for lazy afternoons. Get it on Etsy.
  • 7 Green Velvet Armchair
    Etsy
    This chair is a modern interpretation of the classic armchair. Get it on Etsy.
  • 8 Wooden Rocking Chair
    Etsy
    This unique, wooden rocking chair has a smooth finish. It’s perfect for new moms who want to spice up the traditional rocking chair. Get it on Etsy.
  • 9 Leather Aldama Chair
    The Citizenry
    This resort style chair is synonymous with comfort and lounge appeal. Get it at The Citizenry
  • 10 Wood-Framed Bench
    Etsy
    This bench combines a minimalist oak frame with rich woven straps of leather. The bench can easily work for an entryway, bedroom, or even pulled up to the kitchen table. Get it on Etsy.
  • 11 Mid-Century Armchair
    All Modern
    Bring a dash of midcentury modern flair to any seating group with this classic club chair, featuring flared, tapered rubber-wood legs and polyester upholstery. Get it at All Modern.
  • 12 Stool Seat
    Etsy
    This modern bench is made of solid oak with a wool upholstered cushion. It offers great versatility to be used as seating or an ottoman for the living room. Get it on Etsy.
  • 13 White Leather Lounge Accent Chair
    Amazon
    This eclectic chair has cushioned rolls for extra comfort. Get it on Amazon.
  • 14 Modern Indoor Rocking Chair
    Hayneedle
    This rocking chair has a durable solid birch wood frame and curved armrests for added comfort and support. Get it at Hayneedle.
  • 15 Modern Lounge Chair
    Etsy
    This sling back lounge chair was ergonomically designed to get better with age. Get it on Etsy.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Huffington Post Health And Medicine Shoppable Interior Design Furniture
15 Stunning And Clever Accent Chairs Your Home Is Missing

CONVERSATIONS