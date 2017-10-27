Access Social, the first social media analytics and listening tool of its kind, developed specifically for the Employer Branding industry.

Access Social is based on Universum’s unique and renowned research framework which combines quantitative and qualitative data to create a unique Employer Brand monitor, which helps our client’s measure how they’re being perceived by talent. Employers can use their subscription to Access Social to measure their messaging hit-rate, benchmark themselves against competitors and elevate their social media presence through better spent advertising dollars.

Access Social takes career-related social media posts directly from employers’ Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and puts them in front of talent. Talent will then assess what they think the employer is trying to say, mapping back the post to Universum’s framework of employer attractiveness built up of 40 attributes. For example, if an employer posts content on their Facebook careers page with the intention to be seen as a flexible workplace, Access Social will establish whether the content was associated with flexibility and thus had the expected outcome. It will also tell you how similar posts made by competitor’s posts were perceived.