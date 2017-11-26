Grandma Who Texted Wrong Teen Last Thanksgiving Invites Him Again

One of the best Thanksgiving invite mixups has become a holiday tradition.

A grandmother who last year became an online sensation after mistakenly texting the wrong teenager about Thanksgiving dinner plans extended the invite again. And once again, he came through.

Jamal Hinton returned to Wanda Dench’s home in Mesa, Arizona, for the meal on Thursday, this time bringing along his girlfriend, as well as a pumpkin pie, The Arizona Republic reported.

“For him to continue with the relationship, I’m just really pleasantly surprised,” Dench told the Phoenix-based paper. “We’re more of [an] extended family and, best of all, friends.”

Over the year since that fateful text between strangers, Dench said they now talk about once a week. Hinton said he looks upon her as an adopted grandmother.

“The world is becoming a better place than it used to be,” Hinton said. “I’m loving it. I love that you don’t have to know someone or know their background to be nice to them.”

“He always has an open invite to our house for Thanksgiving,” Dench told local station KPNX. “I do believe there are no accidents in life.”

For those who missed last year’s heartwarming hilarity, the mixup occurred when Dench attempted to text a dinner invite to her grandson without realizing he had recently changed numbers.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016

Hinton, then 17 years old, was bewildered by the message from an unknown number, so he asked who was extending the invite. Dench replied: “Your grandma” with a tiny grandma emoji.

“Grandma? Can I have a picture,” Hinton replied. He got back a photo of Dench smiling.

“You not my grandma,” Hinton texted back, along with a photo of his own face. “Can I still get a plate tho?”

That’s when Dench offered an endearing reply: “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do...feed everyone”