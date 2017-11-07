PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

Accio Spatula! Williams Sonoma Just Launched a Harry Potter Cookware Line

11/07/2017 01:55 pm ET

We can admit there’s not a whole lotta magic happening in our kitchen, but that’s all about to change, thanks to Williams Sonoma. The home-goods store just released an exclusive line of Harry Potter-themed rubber spatulas and aprons bedecked with each of the four Hogwarts houses, and we’ve lost our wands just trying to decide which house would fit us best.

Related: Kristen Bell Designed a Sloth Spatula for Williams-Sonoma & We Need It

WILLIAMS SONOMA

The new line ranges from $13 for the spatulas to $40 for the adult-size aprons ($25 for kid versions) and is available online and in stores.

What are you waiting for? Grab your Nimbus 2000 and “Accio kitchenware!” before the muggles beat you to it.

Related:

Determine Your Hogwarts House Once and for All with This Magical Sorting Candle

8 Williams Sonoma Shopping Perks You Didn’t Know About

5 Kitchen Flooring Ideas We Best You’ve Never Thought Of

4 Kitchen Tools It’s OK to Go Cheap On (and 3 You Really Can’t)

The 15 Best Home Products to Buy at Target Right This Second

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Accio Spatula! Williams Sonoma Just Launched a Harry Potter Cookware Line

CONVERSATIONS