Accio Spatula! Williams Sonoma Just Launched a Harry Potter Cookware Line

We can admit there’s not a whole lotta magic happening in our kitchen, but that’s all about to change, thanks to Williams Sonoma. The home-goods store just released an exclusive line of Harry Potter-themed rubber spatulas and aprons bedecked with each of the four Hogwarts houses, and we’ve lost our wands just trying to decide which house would fit us best.
The new line ranges from $13 for the spatulas to $40 for the adult-size aprons ($25 for kid versions) and is available online and in stores.
What are you waiting for? Grab your Nimbus 2000 and “Accio kitchenware!” before the muggles beat you to it.
