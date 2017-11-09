Achieving equality for women is of utmost significance at every field of work

In the past three decades, the number of women in the corporate arena has steadily improved, but there remains a lot of work to be done as there are still some gaps to be bridged right through the entry level all through to the corporate level. In the technology industry, only 30% of the entry-level jobs are held by women.

It is important for companies to increase gender diversity across the board. Having women in leadership truly benefits all organisation as they can offer some unique qualities and are more in tune with the needs of the company.

Women Empowerment

Building strong economies is dependent on the empowerment of women to contribute wholly to economic activities throughout all levels. Therefore the decision whether women should be empowered is a no-brainer the answer is a big yes. The performance of a business is directly linked to gender diversity, and this is quite evident with organisations that have a strong mix of women and men at the senior level.

Equality for Women

We have to appreciate the moves that have been made by most corporates towards equality for women, but we must not forget the resistance and barriers to bring about this change. There are some places where women have been denied an opportunity to own land, gain their inheritance or sign contracts.

Though the girl child has been given a chance to go to primary school, most of them are not so lucky in receiving a higher education. With fewer girls getting a higher education, it becomes quite difficult to bridge the equality gap. There is a huge number of women especially in the rural areas that are not even aware of the kind of developments taking place around them.

Motivation for Women

Studies have shown that women make better mentors as compared to men. Motivation and mentorship are vital to career growth as well as job satisfaction. There is nothing like having a great mentor who can motivate and offer real honest advice. Having more women in leadership can give employees a certain edge over the rest.

Advantages of having diversity in Executive Leadership

An extensive viewpoint, not just token representation, is important to real corporate governance.

The movement toward diversity is vital as organisations look to steer the multifaceted and dynamic matters that they now face.

As organisations get more experience with diversity and the benefit it provides, they become bigger advocates for it.

Research has proved over again that diversity in the workplace leads to better methods of solving problems especially when we work together with people of different races, gender ethnicity and sexual orientation.

Conclusion