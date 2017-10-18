Acknowledgement Heals and Why #MeToo is Crucial for Collective Change

ngs donpknowledged. I believe that in order to let go of the past you have to first look at it. Respect it, hear it, see it, understand it. And that will take a “Sacred Witness”. To dismiss it is only going to make it swell with dis-ease because in the state of denial, there’s no honor or respect for whatever occurred. We carry these things in our cellular memory. You can shut them out in your mind and deflect all you want, but your body won't lie. It will become a silent but deadly pain body that turns into something more. So no, you can't just sweep it under the rug and pretend it never happened. Sorry! Loving compassion and honest review is really what's needed, Not spiritual bypassing. Healing energy is going straight into the wound, not ignoring it. That's exactly what I do with clients. We don't tiptoe around what's going on, we dive into the deepest root of it. From there we can start moving - clearing - but only after they have been fully seen, heard and witnessed.