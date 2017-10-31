ACORN and the Firestorm ... Film Review

A jazz band was playing like the house band at an old time speak easy on Central Avenue. I walked into a bar and ordered a whiskey sour from a smoothing talking bartender named Robert. Rob has a way with phrases and reminds you of a young Steve Buscemi. The Ohio Club is one of the old-style taverns in Hot Springs that dates back to the turn of the century. It was a favorite of Al Capone and a life size manikin sits outside. Gangsters and gambling was always associated with the Ohio Club. It originally opened as a speak easy (illegal gaming house) that fronts as a tavern—after prohibition, it was a speak easy that fronts as a tavern, fronting as a cigar store. So, I was sitting at a bar, eating a bacon double pepper-cheese slider made just like Al Capone had his--drinking whiskey, served by a bartender who sounds like “Nucky Thompson” from Boardwalk Empire. This is the type of experience you have when you attend the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas.

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Institute 26th Annual Film Festival Program Book

I attended the 26th Annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival (October 6-15, 2017)—unlike most film festivals like Sundance or Tribeca, which cater to Hollywood power brokers; here the Documentary Filmmakers are the stars. I was drawn to see the screenings of “ACORN and the Firestorm.” This was a documentary about the rise and fall of ACORN—which was originally, Arkansas Community Organizations for Reform Now. The film is based on a book called “Seeds of Change” written by John Atlas.

Photo Credit: Michael McCray

John Atlas is the first journalist that has been given full access to ACORN board and staff meetings. He was imbedded in ACORN for five years. This is unique access to a notoriously secretive organization, but it also makes his reporting susceptible to bias or influence. It is easy to be seduced by Wade Rathke—as a seasoned organizer, that is what he does best. The movie was written and directed by Reuben Atlas (his son) and Samuel Pollard. John Atlas was a Producer—and attended the film festival. He also brought other ACORN acolytes with him to share in Questions & Answers. I like to attend all things about ACORN, because I am a former ACORN Board Member and whistleblower. I also wrote a book about my inside experiences with the association called “ACORN 8—Race, Power & Politics: Memoirs of An ACORN Whistleblower.”

I watched the movie…

The film starts with Travis from Orlando who is a Confederate Flag owning Republican who joins ACORN to save his home from foreclosure. The film focuses on the exploits of Hannah Giles and James O’Keefe, two conservative activists who orchestrate an elaborate media hoax that ultimately destroys the once venerable association with the help of Andrew Breitbart. The film is a cautionary tale of how easily the media can be manipulated to disastrous ends. And how ACORN became the first casualty of the “Fake News” by Andrew Breitbart.

The film juxtaposes the story of Bertha Lewis, an African-American community organizer who rises up and becomes the first Black CEO of ACORN, with the story of Hannah Giles, a wanna be student-journalist who desires to destroy the group. The film also includes interviews with Wade Rathke the “founder” and Chief Organizer of ACORN, Madeline Talbott, Head Organizer for Chicago ACORN, and Maud Hurd, former National President of ACORN.

The film gives the history of the ACORN … how it started in Arkansas and grew to 400,000 member families in over two dozen states. The way the film is presented gives the viewer a glimpse of the 40-year rise of the association as an effective advocate for poor and working class families, when Hannah Giles decides to expose the group. Hannah solicits James O’Keefe and they decide to film undercover videos in ACORN offices posing as pose as a “pimp” and “prostitute”. During their sting—an embezzlement at ACORN is discovered—and Bertha Lewis becomes the CEO. Andrew Breitbart posts the highly manipulated and edited videos on www.BigGovernment.com which forces the mainstream media to pick up and run with the story. The ensuing media firestorm causes the U.S. Congress, including Democrats, to cut ties and funding to ACORN, which eventually bankrupts the association. The film closes with a discussion between Bertha Lewis and Hannah Giles. Ultimately, ACORN will continue its 40 year history of community organizing… under different local chapter names.

ACORN was a good organization, doing good work—that produced powerful enemies. Hannah Giles decides to expose ACORN. Sometimes during their sting, an embezzlement is discovered that ousts Wade Rathke and Bertha Lewis becomes CEO. James O’Keefe splices the footage and Andrew Breitbart makes the highly-edited videos go viral through www.BigGovernment.com . As a result of the fake pimp the mainstream media finally pick up on the false ACORN story and run with it. Republican Congressman Steven King introduces a bill to defund ACORN; surprisingly, Democrats go along with it and former ACORN community organizer President Barack Obama signs the bill into law. Thus, this a simple story of media manipulation and a conservative agenda.

Photo Credit: Michael McCray Left to Right: Derek Horne (Moderator, HSDFF), Zach Polett, (Former ACORN, Political Director), John Atlas (Author / Producer) and Neil Sealy (H.O. for Arkansas Community Organizations

This is a good story—but a false narrative.

Atlas presents the attacks as purely partisan or ideological. Long time conservatives and conservative activists wanted to destroy the most effective progressive organization in 40 years. But the fact that the ACORN whistleblowers are liberals; and they attacked ACORN from the Left—does not fit this narrative, which is why John Atlas chooses to ignore the ACORN 8 story. The way the film is edited … clips from a 2015 deposition of Hannah Giles and James O’Keefe are presented in the context of 2008—as proceeding their publicity stunt. What this does is it gives the audience an omnipotent POV, we’re in on the hoax from the very beginning; but it also distorts the chronology of events. In this case, because important information is selectively deleted, it distorts the viewers ability to discern cause and effect. This is another form of media manipulation.

Q & A Session

After the first screening, the moderator opened the questions and answers session with a frank discussion about how horrible Hannah Giles was... I asked John Atlas that as a documentary filmmaker, from a journalism perspective, why did they feel okay to exclude the story about the ACORN 8 and ACORN whistleblowers from the film? John Atlas was initially short and flippant. I’m not the director—that’s my son. Later he explained that he did not feel that the ACORN 8 or ACORN whistleblowers were significant to the story of ACORN.

A blond woman in a pink blouse asked a follow up question. I want to know more about the ACORN 8. The panel allowed me to briefly address the audience. “A civil war within ACORN broke out after revelations that a multi-million dollar embezzlement and cover up reached the board of directors. ACORN supporters went public in an effort to root out the corruption and reform the once venerable association. This was an internal battle about ‘right vs wrong,’ and not ‘left vs right’ waged by (liberal) ACORN Board Members, who are not conservative activists. This ACORN civil war spilled over to cable news and mainstream media outlets including FOX News, CNN and NBC. The ACORN whistleblowers (known as the ACORN 8) broke through, which laid the ground work, or opened the vein, that the fake pimp news story exploited. ACORN was already in a firestorm (created by liberal whistleblowers) … before Hannah and the fake pimp strolled along.”

“Contrary to this film, the real story is about ACORN whistleblowers. The ACORN story broke because Marcel Reid and Karen Inman (the ACORN 8) went on Glenn Beck… Hannah Giles appeared on Glenn Beck after the story was in full string. Her Glenn Beck appearance drove the rest of the main stream media coverage. The ACORN 8 (whistleblowers) lit the powder keg, that exploded with the fake pimp (Hannah Giles and James O’Keefe) Breitbart videos. That is the whole truth which still needs to be told… and one day will be.”

Photo Credit: Michael McCray Left to Right: Derek Horne (Moderator, HSDFF), Tony Orr (H.O. SEIU Local 100) and John Atlas (Author/Producer) following Second Screening of ACORN and the Firestorm

Following the second screening, I asked John Atlas if he saw the irony in that he was acting like Andrew Breitbart? The difference is Andrew Breitbart committed a “lie of commission” by manipulating and inserting footage that created a false impression that ACORN was corrupt. While John Atlas had committed a “lie of omission” be rearranging and deleting footage that creates a false impression that ACORN was innocent. One thing we learned from the ACORN ordeal as whistleblowers was that the truth can become the victim of the political narrative, either from the right or the left.

Hanna Giles and James O’Keefe were the filmmakers; Andrew Breitbart was the producer who selectively edits the content of their videos to promote a conservative, right-wing agenda. The truth be damned.

Reuben Atlas and Samuel Pollard were the filmmakers; John Atlas is the author and producer; and they selectively edit the story in the film to promote a left-wing, progressive agenda. The truth be damned.

John Atlas paused, and reiterated his earlier statement. He felt that the story about the ACORN whistleblowers was insignificant to this story. Like most journalist, they use whistleblowers as sources to break stories—but often find them expendable after that. But he went further this time and said what was important to him was: the embezzlement, which removed Wade Rathke (‘The Pope’); the racial tension in the association – Bertha Lewis is made a “Bishop” in the ACORN hierarchy, and Rathke’s top down leadership and management style.