Actor Jeff Hiller Talks “Bright Colors And Bold Patterns” and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with actor Jeff Hiller about the hit Off Broadway play Bright Colors And Bold Patterns that he’ll be joining on January 17th with a new opening night scheduled for February 4th. Hiller (Nightcap, 30 Rock & Broadway’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) will step into the starring role of this devastatingly funny hit play directed by Michael Urie (Torch Song, Buyer & Cellar, Ugly Betty) and written by Drew Droege the play’s original star. Hiller will continue the play’s triumphant Off Broadway run through February 25th at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC. Bright Colors And Bold Patterns is about Josh and Brennan who are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot because their friend Gerry arrives furious that their invitation says: “Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns.” The play is produced by Zach Laks in association with Riki Kane Larimer and features set design by Dara Wishingrad. Tom DeTrinis serves as associate producer. Bright Colors And Bold Patterns was originally presented at VS Theatre in Los Angeles and directed by Molly Prather. I talked to Jeff about how thrilled he is to perform Drew Droege’s hysterical one man show and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.
When asked how he sees our LGBTQ community moving forward in this Trump administration Hiller stated:
It’s overwhelming isn’t it? I know just everyday a barrage and I am wondering if that’s on purpose for this administration because they have flooded us with just issue after issue. If it’s not banning trans folks from military service which is insane, literally banning volunteers who want to serve the country but they’re also ripping homelands away from native people, raping the land, denying a fair shot for basic rights to folks that aren’t rich or racist rhetoric after racist rhetoric. I’m feeling a little overwhelmed right now actually. What I do think the LGBTQ community is doing and obviously other communities as well people of color, women (laugh) you know the minority group of women, what these groups are doing so well is that they’re not just rolling over and letting it happen. Sometimes like when I first came of age and politically aware was during the Bush administration, the second Bush George W and my peers were saying things like, ‘I don’t even like this America anymore you know this isn’t an America for gay people’ and there was this romanticizing of Europe. What I’ve noticed about young people now and queer people and my friends is we’re not just rolling over. We’re saying we love this country. We’re saying that equal rights is not some sort of radical progressive idea, literally in the constitution. So we’re continuing to fight, we’re continuing to resist. I was just emailing with some friends about what we’re going to do at the Women’s March and how we’re going to stand up this year and we’ve been doing that for a year since the election. So I’m so excited and proud and heartened by how people are continuing to say, this isn’t right and we’re going to continue fighting.
Jeff Hiller is a regular performer at the UCB Theatre in both New York City and Los Angeles. Jeff has also written and starred in a pilot for Universal Cable Productions as well as acting in pilots for NBC, Fox, and CBS. He will step in the role of Gerry in the hit Off Broadway play Bright Colors And Bold Patterns starting on January 17th at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC.