Actor Jeff Hiller Talks “Bright Colors And Bold Patterns” and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with actor Jeff Hiller about the hit Off Broadway play Bright Colors And Bold Patterns that he’ll be joining on January 17th with a new opening night scheduled for February 4th. Hiller (Nightcap, 30 Rock & Broadway’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) will step into the starring role of this devastatingly funny hit play directed by Michael Urie (Torch Song, Buyer & Cellar, Ugly Betty) and written by Drew Droege the play’s original star. Hiller will continue the play’s triumphant Off Broadway run through February 25th at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC. Bright Colors And Bold Patterns is about Josh and Brennan who are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot because their friend Gerry arrives furious that their invitation says: “Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns.” The play is produced by Zach Laks in association with Riki Kane Larimer and features set design by Dara Wishingrad. Tom DeTrinis serves as associate producer. Bright Colors And Bold Patterns was originally presented at VS Theatre in Los Angeles and directed by Molly Prather. I talked to Jeff about how thrilled he is to perform Drew Droege’s hysterical one man show and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.