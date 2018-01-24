Actor Who Played Barney The Dinosaur Is Now A Tantric Sex Healer

Barney the Dinosaur famously sings “I love you, you love me” in the theme song of the PBS children’s show “Barney & Friends.”

But the actor who played the purple character from the early ’90s to the early 2000s isn’t loving the way he was portrayed in an article about his latest occupation: Tantric massage therapist.

David Joyner charges female clients (he calls them “goddesses”) $350 for three to four hours of ritual bath, chakra balancing and massage that can lead to “mind-blowing orgasms,” Vice wrote.

Apparently the article was an anti-climax for Joyner. “I truly wish more people would try to see the spiritual [side] of Tantra & not think it’s all about sex,” he complained on Facebook Tuesday. “Sometimes people here in the west can be so sad.”

The 54-year-old Joyner, who has had his practice since 2004, said he used his tantra training to maintain his energy in the 70-pound Barney costume during long days of shooting. (The character’s voice was usually supplied by another actor.)

“The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love,” he told Vice. “Everything stems, grows and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow.”