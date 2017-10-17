Antoine Von Boozier, Contributor
Actress and Model Rylee Gabrielle Celebrates Her 7th Birthday

The Funplex – East Hanover hosted child Model and Actress Rylee Gabrielle 7th birthday with all of her celebrity kid friends.

The young actress, has starred in roles on hit television shows such as: Fox ‘Gotham‘, CBS ‘Kevin Can Wait ‘, The Blacklist, and The ID Channel.

The guest list included several elite NYC kids: Meghan & Morgan True Blue, River Mason Eromosele, Braxton and Malia (Niece and nephew of Singer Mary J Blige), Madison aka Redlilmissy, Ameenha Lee, and London (daughter of Kodak Lens).

Following the red carpet arrivals and the big surprise reveal for Rylee, she joined her VIP child star guests in celebration while sipping on drinks and light bites. The pint-size celebrities enjoyed fun activities including bumper cars, face painting, and they all danced the night away.

This event was made possible by the generous sponsors: Industry Kids Events, Fashion Gxd Magazine, Edo’s Bakery, Miss Jessie's, MIA NYC, GirlzNDollz, Townleys NYC, KidPik, and Antsy Pants.

