Actress Shamed For Wearing Red To Golden Globes Responds To Critics

Actress Blanca Blanco stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday in a red gown. It was a rare sight on a night when the majority of actresses and actors had decided to wear black to protest sexual harassment and assault.
The decision sparked a controversy online, with many blasting Blanco for not showing solidarity with the Time’s Up movement and others saying it’s hypocritical for supporters of the movement to shame a woman for wearing whatever she would like.
The 36-year-old actress tweeted in response to the criticism. On Sunday night, Blanco posted that “shaming is part of the problem.” The following day, she wrote, “The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP” and added “Red is passionate” in a separate tweet.
Blanco echoed the sentiment in an interview with Fox News published Monday.
“I love red,” she told the outlet. “Wearing red does not mean I am against the movement. I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status. I am excited about the #TimesUp movement; true change is long overdue.”
The actress added that the criticism had hurt her feelings but, she said, “I guess it’s part of being in our industry.”
Blanco wasn’t alone in deciding to opt out of the all-black dress code. Model Barbara Meier also made headlines for wearing a sheer floral gown, and Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna wore a red ensemble with a Time’s Up pin for cultural reasons.