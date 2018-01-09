Actress Shamed For Wearing Red To Golden Globes Responds To Critics

Actress Blanca Blanco stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday in a red gown. It was a rare sight on a night when the majority of actresses and actors had decided to wear black to protest sexual harassment and assault.

The decision sparked a controversy online, with many blasting Blanco for not showing solidarity with the Time’s Up movement and others saying it’s hypocritical for supporters of the movement to shame a woman for wearing whatever she would like.

I have secondhand awkwardness for Blanca Blanco. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/blOtIeWIok — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) January 7, 2018

You did it for attention, congrats it worked. Instead of showing unity for all women, you chose to walk alone. — tanya poole (@tanyakpoole) January 8, 2018

If you’re concerned about Blanca Blanco’s red dress then you really need to check your priorities about this whole Time’s Up movement ... — Erica (@EricaRudy) January 9, 2018

A whole bunch of women are shaming Blanca Blanco because she didn't wear black to the Golden Globes. Guess what? That's #partoftheproblem too. — Hank Campbell (@HankCampbell) January 8, 2018

Shaming is part of the problem — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

Blanco echoed the sentiment in an interview with Fox News published Monday.

“I love red,” she told the outlet. “Wearing red does not mean I am against the movement. I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status. I am excited about the #TimesUp movement; true change is long overdue.”

The actress added that the criticism had hurt her feelings but, she said, “I guess it’s part of being in our industry.”