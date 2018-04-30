Drag Queen Ada Vox Eliminated From 'American Idol'

Disney Night on “American Idol” Sunday did not provide a happily-ever-after for drag queen Ada Vox.

The singer slayed a rendition of “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” ― but was eliminated.

Vox did not earn enough votes as viewers whittled the top 10 contestants to seven. The performer was the first drag queen to even advance this far in the competition.

“Although America might not be ready for people like those of us who are a little bit different,” Vox told HuffPost in advance of Sunday’s show, “I think it’s very important that our talents be recognized.”

Vox, aka Adam Sanders of San Antonio, Texas, fell short in the popular vote during the previous round, but was advanced by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. This time voters had complete say.

Some “Idol” fans were ticked.

ada vox had the best voice of the whole competition but conservative america ignored that bc she was a drag queen and that’s the tea — emily (@shadesofvirgo) April 30, 2018

How in the hell did Ada Vox get eliminated 😐 #livid — Meli. (@melyylovee) April 30, 2018

Ada Vox was Amazing. She has Great Voice & true star talent. But somehow, the ugly part of America reared it's head again tonight & she got eliminated. What a travesty. Done with this show! 😧 #AmericanIdol — Beauty and the Beast (@CWBeautyBeast) April 30, 2018

Disappointed but not shocked that Ada Vox was eliminated from Idol. If we weren’t ready for a woman president, there was absolutely no way we were getting a drag queen Idol. — andrew (@andrewtcourtney) April 30, 2018