04/30/2018 06:32 am ET Updated 20 minutes ago

Drag Queen Ada Vox Eliminated From 'American Idol'

"Ada Vox had the best voice of the whole competition but conservative america ignored that."
By Ron Dicker

Disney Night on “American Idol” Sunday did not provide a happily-ever-after for drag queen Ada Vox.

The singer slayed a rendition of “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” ― but was eliminated.

Vox did not earn enough votes as viewers whittled the top 10 contestants to seven. The performer was the first drag queen to even advance this far in the competition.

“Although America might not be ready for people like those of us who are a little bit different,” Vox told HuffPost in advance of Sunday’s show, “I think it’s very important that our talents be recognized.”

Vox, aka Adam Sanders of San Antonio, Texas, fell short in the popular vote during the previous round, but was advanced by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. This time voters had complete say. 

Some “Idol” fans were ticked.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
