This Keanu Reeves-Adam Driver 'Face Swap' May Be Just A Jedi Mind Trick

Some folks online have long believed that actors Keanu Reeves and Adam Driver could be one and the same. But comic book creator Mark Millar took the lighthearted theory to the next level when he shared what he claimed was a face swap of the two stars on Twitter Monday.

Face-Swap Adam Driver and Keannu Reeves and you just feel confused and slightly lost... pic.twitter.com/u9bZLYX35c — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) December 18, 2017

Millar’s purported shot of “John Wick” star Reeves on Driver’s body (which actually emerged online earlier in the year), leaves you “confused and slightly lost,” he said.

(One might note that there is only the one photo of Driver’s body, and no corresponding body for Driver to “swap” to). But it was certainly confusing to us and some Twitter users:

Wait - they look like they're both Adam. Or are they both Keano? 😭 — Deck the Walls with Thrown Spaghetti (@pcarenza) December 18, 2017

Adam Driver is just a 4K Keannu — Disdrey Studios (@AndreyLouis) December 18, 2017

It too me much too long to figure out who was who. https://t.co/uWMCnU8p9V — Chris Anderson (@Chris_Anderson) December 18, 2017

Separated at birth — Georgia Neath 🌻 (@georgieneathy) December 18, 2017

I’m holding out hope for Speed 3: Back on the Bus, starring Adam Driver. https://t.co/OFLXshWJV3 — Matt Kaufenberg (@mattkaufenberg) December 18, 2017

They look the same. I AM CONFUSION — Matthias (@Matt62017) December 19, 2017

For comparison, here are actual photographs of the pair:

Getty