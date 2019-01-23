GOP Congressman Defends Trump’s Wall: Ones Around My House Keep The Critters Out

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) used an analogy about keeping “bad people” and “critters” out of his house to defend President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an interview on Tuesday with MSNBC’s Katy Tur, Kinzinger questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) earlier assertion that the wall was “immoral.”

“I mean, we look at that and go, ‘How is a wall immoral?’” Kinzinger asked. “I mean, I have four walls around my house and they keep bad people out and critters out.”

Earlier in the discussion, Kinzinger said we have to look at all immigrants as human beings made in God’s image, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a right to defend our territorial borders and set an immigration policy for legal immigration.”

Kinzinger also chided Democrats and Republicans for not communicating properly about the wall, immigration and the ongoing partial government shutdown.