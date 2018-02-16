Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby Girl Named Geo

She will be loved, indeed!

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, have welcomed their second child together, according to multiple outlets: a baby girl named Geo Grace Levine.

Additional details about their new arrival, including her date of birth, have yet to be revealed.

Levine and Prinsloo are already parents to newly minted big sister Dusty Rose, who was born in September 2016.

Prinsloo, 28, announced in September that she was expecting another child by posting a bikini photo on Instagram that said “ROUND 2” in the caption.

Levine, 38, confirmed two months later that he and his wife were expecting another baby girl and said they plan to have a big family.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” he said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

At the time, he hinted that the new baby’s name would be a “collaborative effort” between himself and Prinsloo.

In October 2016, Levine opened up to People about life at home with his new daughter and his adjustment to fatherhood.