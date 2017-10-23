Adam Levowitz Orchestra Rocks it Out With Movie-Themed Concerts

It’s not just an orchestra, it’s a ROCK orchestra, and that makes a whole world of difference to the classically trained musician, composer, and music producer, Adam Levowitz.

It’s also not just any old rock (or R&B), but rock genre greats made even more popular by their use in such hit films a Pulp Fiction, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jackie Brown and a slew of other popular filmic hits by the likes of film directors - actually auteurs - like Quentin Tarantino. If you love these films, you will quickly understand why loving the music that’s infused into the soundtrack of these blockbusters means so much, not just to the story itself, but to the millions of fans that follow these films, often watching them over and over again. For Mr. Levowitz, a self-described “Broadway Baby” who grew up loving musicals and hoping one day to write a few of his own, discovering these soundtracks resulted in a life-changing event. What if he could combine the powerful vocals of such Broadway (and often Tony-nominated or Award-winning) vocalists like Kerry Butler (Xanadu, Little Shop of Horrors, Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can) and Charl Brown (Motown, Sister Act, Jersey Boys) into an evening of movie-themed hits? And just for fun, what if the band members (uh, I mean orchestra members) were all dressed in black like the characters in Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs? Cool, huh? You bet.

The Adam Levowitz Rock Orchestra channels a little bit of Tarantino

Go to one of The Adam Levowitz Rock Orchestra shows and you will immediately be pulled into an evening of cleverly orchestrated and arranged classics, made famous not just by the quality of the stand-alone songs, but their use in moving the film story along. At B.B. Kings, people were eating, drinking, exchanging comments and getting up to dance, all as Adam and his group rocked it out with fresh vocals from his guest vocalists. “It’s like a lesson in the history and meaning of the songs,” one enthused fan commented at the bar as a young couple suddenly jumped up and started dancing!

Tarantino Soundtrack Volume 1 , which played last month at B.B. Kings and returns to the venue for another go around on November 20th is hot stuff. The 90-minute, high energy show features five separate acts that captures Tarantino’s unique music vision in a way no other show has. With projected slides in the background that walk you through the history of each song, and some guidance on the significance of the song in terms of the movie itself, the show navigates perfectly through a line-up that includes Across 110th Street by the legendary Bobby Womack, Kool & The Gang’s Jungle Boogie, Vicki Sue Robinson’s Disco Barnstormer Turn the Beat Around, Joe Tex’s I Gothch, and the original version of The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia, recorded by the immortal Vickie Lawrence.

“Sing along to the soft, groovy swagger of Stealers Wheel’s ‘Stuck In The Middle With You’ with fellow fans and keep both your ears intact all the way through – you’ll need them for Chuck Berry’s ‘You Never Can Tell,’ a song now immortalized by John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s twist contest at Jack Rabbit Slims,” says Mr. Levowitz.

Tarantino Soundtrack Volume 1 returns to B.B. King’s on November 20th, featuring OBIE winner, Darius De Hass ( Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Carousel, and Marie Christine), and Aisha de Haas, his sister (Rent, Dreamgirls, Tarzan, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels). You can find tickets to the show here: http://www.bbkingblues.com/bio.php?id=8876.

If you are more in the spirit for a little October, quasi-Halloween themed evening of music, then don’t wait until November, and plan to go to “Madness Takes it’s Toll,” playing October 28th at The Iridium, also in Times Square. Similar to the Tarantino line-up, this show will offer three separate sections (or acts) that feature such hits as Pretty Woman, Queen of The Night, and even the great Time Warp from Rocky Horror Picture Show. Fun to listen will also be Feed Me, Suddenly Seymour, and I’ll Be A Dentist from Little Shop of Horrors!

In “Madness Takes it’s Toll,” Levowitz revels in his love for some true oldies in the show, adding rock versions of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Queen of the Night Aria from The Magic Flute (1791), The Erlking (1821) by Franz Schubert from a poem by Goethe and Didos Lament from Dido and Aeneas (1689) by Henry Purcell. He is, remember, classically trained as I stated earlier.

Mr. Levowitz points out that the new English translations are done by him, and the rock arrangements stay true to the original. “We don’t change any notes, just the orchestrations and instruments playing them. I approached this as a composer and not a rocker... and believe that the composers would approve,” he says. So far, the audiences have approved. What more could you ask for?

Tickets for Madness Takes it’s Toll can be found here: http://bit.ly/2zjHhpl.