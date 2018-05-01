Winter Olympics skating star Adam Rippon took his skills to the ballroom Monday on the “Dancing With The Stars” premiere ― and the transition was no problem.

Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson earned the highest score of the night (24) with a vogueing cha cha to RuPaul’s “Sissy That Walk.”

“You were born to do this show,” panelist Carrie Ann Inaba told the bronze medalist afterward.

Can’t say we disagree.

Check out their routine here:

Among others advancing in the athletes-only competition were Tonya Harding (getting crowd support from Allison Janney, who won an Oscar for playing Harding’s mom in the movie, “I, Tonya”) and basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Let’s remember that the NBA Hall of Famer is 71 years old and well over 7 feet tall.

Respect.