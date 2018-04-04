Adam Rippon Makes It Official With His New Finnish Boyfriend

Adam Rippon is basking in the glow of a new romance.
The Olympic skater and self-proclaimed “glamazon bitch” made it Instagram official with Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, who hails from Finland, on Monday by posting a shirtless snap from a hike at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.
He also confirmed to People on Wednesday that he and Kajaala are dating.
It’s unclear just how long Rippon, who in February became one of the first two openly gay men to compete for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics, had been single.
He and Kajaala initially met via Tinder and started talking about seven months ago, according to People. They have officially been an item since last week.
It’s “fresh,” Rippon said of the relationship. “I’m fresh!”
Rippon told the magazine’s editorial director, Jess Cagle, earlier this month that he’d split from a longtime boyfriend last summer.
“Everything was great with him,” Rippon said. “He was a great guy, but I felt like I really needed to focus on myself.”
He said at the time that he had tried dating apps like Tinder and Grindr, but didn’t really expect a relationship to come from them: “I think in the last few months I’ve been so focused on myself that in a way, I think that if I am to meet somebody I want it to happen organically.”
Rippon has been keeping an active social life since returning from the Olympics.
In February, he posed for a photo with Sally Field’s son, Sam Griesman, at a Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles after the actress attempted to play matchmaker on social media. He also had a run-in with his own crush, pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, at the Oscars later that month.