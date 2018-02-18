Adam Rippon Will Now Bring His Witchcraft To NBC's Olympics Coverage

Adam Rippon will continue to shine under the Winter Olympic spotlight.

NBC has recruited the 28-year-old figure skater as a correspondent for the rest of the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, reports USA TODAY.

Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. figure skater to compete in the Olympics, helped Team USA to bronze in the team event and placed 10th in the men’s single skating.

He tongue-in-cheek described some of his skating as “witchcraft.”

Adam Rippon, Olympic Medalist sounds v cute 🙆🏼‍♂️ Couldn’t have done this without my incredible teammates ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7WTlwk65zp — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 13, 2018

Prior to the games, he hit the headlines for calling out Vice President Mike Pence out over his intolerance towards the LGBTQ community.

It’s not currently clear how NBC will deploy its new star signing in its coverage, with spokesman Greg Hughes only stating that Rippon would work on its television, digital and social media offerings.

Will it look something like the video below?

Rumor has it that @adaripp and @lesdoggg are getting together in South Korea today 👀 pic.twitter.com/cA3HRqtF5c — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2018

Or like this?

Aliona becoming an Olympic champion makes me want to flip a table and throw a chair across the room. LOVE HER. SHES GOT GRIT AND SHE IS A BEAST. My heart is so full. https://t.co/uX2anrI466 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 15, 2018

However Rippon’s imminent analysis of the games pans out, he’ll be sure to have at least two celebrity viewers in pop star Britney Spears and Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon.

They are HUGE fans already: