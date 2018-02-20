Adam Rippon Loved Sally Field's 'Bold' Matchmaking Attempt

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon responded to actress Sally Field’s earnest effort to make him her future son-in-law with surprise and admiration.

And he said he finds her matchmaking attempt pretty “bold.”

The Oscar-winning actress on Friday attempted to set up her son, Sam Greisman, with the popular American athlete, retweeting a text-message conversation between her and Greisman in which he admitted a crush on Rippon. Field upped the ante in her retweet by tagging Rippon, enhancing the chance that the bronze medalist would actually see the post.

Jeff Vespa via Getty Images Sam Greisman (L) and Sally Field arrive at the Oscars in 2013.

Though it seemed everyone on the internet saw Field’s extremely conspicuous nudge, Rippon apparently did not. When BuzzFeed on Monday informed the 28-year-old athlete of Field’s move as a wing woman, Rippon seemed completely shocked. He reportedly screamed and applauded her move as “bold.”

Rippon then sent a sweet message to Greisman:

“Sam, your mom — I admire her,” he said via BuzzFeed. “And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So thanks, Mom.”

Though Greisman, 30, hasn’t responded to Rippon’s message on Twitter, his heart may be doing triple axels.

Before Field blew up his spot on Twitter, Greisman, a writer and director, had professed his fondness for the “sassy, beautiful” Rippon numerous times on Twitter. In one tweet, he says he is “in love with him,” and in another, he bluntly tweeted: “marry me Adam.”