Adam Rippon Says His Bondage Harness At Oscars Made Him Feel 'Cool AF'

Adam Rippon knows how to get noticed ― on the ice and on the red carpet.
The brash darling of U.S. men’s figure skating at the Winter Olympics showed up at the Oscars Sunday in a bondage harness as part of his tux designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Damn right tongues wagged.
On Monday, Rippon made it clear he’s his own fashion champion ― and doesn’t need the approval of judges. “I felt cool AF,” he wrote on Twitter.
Rippon, the first openly gay American athlete to compete at the games, earned a bronze medal in the team competition in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
And he’s still winning.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Best Figure Skating Costumes From Pyeongchang