03/06/2018

Adam Rippon Says His Bondage Harness At Oscars Made Him Feel 'Cool AF'

The Team USA Winter Olympics star isn't looking for the judges' approval.
By Ron Dicker

Adam Rippon knows how to get noticed ― on the ice and on the red carpet.

The brash darling of U.S. men’s figure skating at the Winter Olympics showed up at the Oscars Sunday in a bondage harness as part of his tux designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Damn right tongues wagged.

On Monday, Rippon made it clear he’s his own fashion champion ― and doesn’t need the approval of judges. “I felt cool AF,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rippon, the first openly gay American athlete to compete at the games, earned a bronze medal in the team competition in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

And he’s still winning.

Adam Rippon rocked his bondage harness with Mirai Nagasu on the Academy Awards' red carpet.
