Adam Sandler Crashes Montreal Wedding Photos In T-Shirt And Gym Shorts

Adam Sandler inadvertently showed up at a recent Montreal wedding photo shoot looking more like he was ready for a pickup basketball game.

But the starstruck bride and groom didn’t mind that the comedian was wearing a T-shirt and shorts when he walked by during their photography session at Le Mount Stephen. After the bride got his attention, “The Wedding Singer” star sauntered over to wish them well and became a most-welcomed wedding-photo guest.

“We told him we’re huge fans, we love his work, we’ve watched all his films,” newlywed Kevin Goldstein told the BBC while on his honeymoon in Italy. “He replied, ‘Good, I’ll take some photos then ― mazel tov!’”

So photographer Sana Belgot fired away and later posted some of the pics to Instagram, with the couple’s permission, The Washington Post noted.

A post shared by Mlle Sana Photography (@mlle_sana_photography) on Jun 27, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

Kevin and bride Alex even invited Sandler to the actual ceremony but Sandler, in town to shoot a Netflix comedy called “Murder Mystery,” politely declined, the BBC noted.

“He took the time to take photos with us and spend time with us,” Goldstein added. “It made our photos and wedding that much better.”

As for his Virginia Commonwealth University T-shirt, Sandler wasn’t dressed for any role. It was apparently a souvenir from the time he played basketball there when he was in Richmond for a comedy gig, The Washington Post reported.

VCU gave the comedian a shoutout for “looking sharp.”