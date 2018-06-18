It’s been a good year for inclusive fashion.

Still, shoppers with special needs are looking for clothing with very specific features, like tear-away tags, zipperless designs, no buttons, sensory-friendly and clinically accessible for certain treatments. They can be hard to find, but not impossible to find.

Zappos BILLY Footwear rethinks how kids put on their shoes by creating shoes with zip open/close designs that can be put on with minimal effort.

Fortunately, places like Target and Zappos are expanding their adaptive clothing collections to fit the needs of more people than ever before. To make the search easier, we’ve pulled together some of the best and most well-known brands creating clothing for a variety of special needs.

Below, 14 adaptive clothing brands that make getting dressed easier: