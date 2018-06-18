It’s been a good year for inclusive fashion.
Earlier this year, Target announced the addition of sensory and adaptive clothing from sizes 00 to 26. Then, Tommy Hilfiger launched a line of adaptive clothes featuring hidden Velcro and magnetic closures.
Still, shoppers with special needs are looking for clothing with very specific features, like tear-away tags, zipperless designs, no buttons, sensory-friendly and clinically accessible for certain treatments. They can be hard to find, but not impossible to find.
Fortunately, places like Target and Zappos are expanding their adaptive clothing collections to fit the needs of more people than ever before. To make the search easier, we’ve pulled together some of the best and most well-known brands creating clothing for a variety of special needs.
Below, 14 adaptive clothing brands that make getting dressed easier:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.