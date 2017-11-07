Addressing Middle School Teen Suicide Means Having A Design For Change and the Power2Change It

Life can seem difficult to navigate for many of us as adults, but teenagers and younger children also struggle significantly with their mental and emotional health. Various studies within the past couple of years alone continue to show that teenagers are increasingly experiencing negative mental and emotional health experiences. These experiences occur due to any number of factors including, but definitely not limited to, bullying, abuse at home, and dysfunctional relationships. Design for Change USA is a nonprofit organization working tirelessly to create a transformation among middle school youth by addressing the issue of teen suicide, one of the most important consequences to take into account when discussing teen mental and emotional health. Recently, they partnered with Power2Change, CSI Enterprises’ charitable support foundation to make a significant impact on middle school teens. Teen suicide is on the rise, and shockingly, for girls in the 15 to 19 age range, it has doubled from 2007 to 2015, reaching its highest rate since the CDC began tracking it in 1975. For boys, it is up almost 30% and continuing to climb.

The global Design For Change movement is committed to encouraging both children and teens to unleash their “I Can”attitude by working to bring about positive change in their communities. The upcoming Be The Change Conference in Madrid, which begins on November 10th, brings together teams from across the world to share the stories of their socially-conscious projects in a safe, celebratory space.

“This conference is part of the global Design for Change movement that seeks to empower kids with the “I Can” confidence to be the change they want to see in the world,” says Sanjli Gidwaney, Director of Design for Change USA.

Representing the United States as the U.S. Ambassador team, a group of fifth graders from Sandpoint, ID will be attending the conference in Madrid. They will share their project, which focuses on the highly-sensitive, but necessary to discuss, issue of teen suicide. Following the occurrence of six teen suicides in their hometown, all within the span of two years, the group realized that the problem is far more expansive than anyone really thought, or wanted to admit. A well-referenced article by Goldsmith, et al., for instance, makes the point that for every 1 teen that commits suicide, there are 25 more attempted suicides among peers.

While the Design for Change U.S. Ambassador team has implemented ideas to prevent other teen suicides in their community, the lessons and skills gained through the overall Design for Change methodology are intended to help countless other young adults build the empathy, grit, perseverance, and confidence to resist suicidal thoughts and create positive change in their lives and their communities.

"You don't know what is going on in a person's life. They might be depressed for something you have no idea about. You might think it's one thing, but it's something totally different. That's kind of what we learned during the empathy stage,” said Gage, a 12-year-old participating in the program.

The Design for Change program, which is intended to give youth the tools and experiences needed to identify and solve a broad range of issues that are important to them, begins with the participating group observing and listing the issues in their community that bother them. They then interact with others in their community to identify points of intervention and possible solutions. Next, they develop and implement a plan of action, keeping in mind the available resources, budget, time, and skills. Finally, they share the story of change and inspire others to get involved or start their own project.

“The global movement that Design for Change leads, is in complete alignment with our mission statement at P2C and we are proud to be able to support them in their efforts to empower young adults,” said Amy Schindler, Director of Operations for the Power2Change Foundation.