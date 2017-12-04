Adele Calls On Theresa May To Do More To Investigate Deadly London Apartment Fire

Helping victims of a deadly high-rise fire that took place in London over the summer has become a personal matter for Adele. The singer has added her voice to an effort to promote more representation and transparency in the United Kingdom’s investigation into the incident.

Adele asked her fans on Monday to sign a petition in which victims and their families call on British Prime Minister Theresa May “to take urgent action to restore their faith in the Grenfell Tower inquiry.”

“We must keep on talking about what is still not happening,” the singer wrote in a tweet distributing the petition.

Please sign this with me! We need your help to sign and spread the petition and encourage others to do the same. It's been almost 6 months now, we must keep on talking about what is still not happening xx. https://t.co/nPggtLj9a1 pic.twitter.com/cZH89Q7pfE — Adele (@Adele) December 4, 2017

Officials in the United Kingdom are investigating circumstances of the fire that killed 71 people, including many low-income immigrants, at a London apartment complex in June.