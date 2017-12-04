Adele Calls On Theresa May To Do More To Investigate Deadly London Apartment Fire

Helping victims of a deadly high-rise fire that took place in London over the summer has become a personal matter for Adele. The singer has added her voice to an effort to promote more representation and transparency in the United Kingdom’s investigation into the incident.
Adele asked her fans on Monday to sign a petition in which victims and their families call on British Prime Minister Theresa May “to take urgent action to restore their faith in the Grenfell Tower inquiry.”
“We must keep on talking about what is still not happening,” the singer wrote in a tweet distributing the petition.
Officials in the United Kingdom are investigating circumstances of the fire that killed 71 people, including many low-income immigrants, at a London apartment complex in June.
Victims and their families have protested that the panel conducting the investigation is not representative of the community and has not been transparent about its proceedings, according to the BBC.
Adele, a London native, has continually championed the victims of the fire, including using her recent concert tour to raise money for relief. The singer also attended a vigil less than 24 hours after the fire to comfort victims. She later thanked firefighters for their efforts, having tea with them and bringing them cake. In August, Adele hosted a private screening of the movie “Despicable Me 3” for children who were hurt in the fire.