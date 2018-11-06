Adele Has Most Relatable Reaction To Spice Girls Reunion Tour News

Adele is “READY” for next year’s Spice Girls reunion tour.

In fact, if a throwback photograph she shared to Instragam Monday is anything to go by, she’s been waiting for it most of her life.

Just check out the sheer number of Spice Girls posters on the wall behind her in this old picture:

Perhaps Adele’s response shouldn’t come as a surprise, given her impromptu tribute to the girl group during a concert in 2016: