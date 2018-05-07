Adele went overboard to celebrate her 30th birthday last weekend ― and it was fabulous.

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer rocked in her big day with a “Titanic”-themed bash in which she dressed as Kate Winslet’s character Rose from the 1997 film. In photos she posted on Instagram, the performer can be seen posing atop what looks like the movie’s iconic staircase and dancing away with fellow “passengers” in faux lifejackets.

She called the party “the best night of my life.”

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far,” she wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 6, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT