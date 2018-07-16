Adidas Pledges To Only Use Recycled Plastic By 2024

Adidas has pledged to use only recycled plastics, including polyester, by 2024.

The sportswear company plans to stop using virgin, or newly manufactured, plastic in its clothing, offices, retail outlets, warehouses and distribution centers beginning this year, CNN reported.

Polyester makes up about 50 percent of the material in Adidas’ products, Eric Liedtke, head of Adidas’ global brands, told the Financial Times. The inexpensive material is made from plastic and is popular among athleisure and sports clothing because it has sweat-resistant properties.

The switch will save an estimated 40 tons of plastic annually, CNN reported.

In 2016, Adidas collaborated with environmental group Parley for the Oceans to mass-produce shoes made from recycled water bottles. The company reported selling 1 million pairs of the eco-friendly shoe last year.

Adidas, the second-largest sportswear company in the world, is the latest company to announce plans to reduce plastic usage. Starbucks and American Airlines both announced last week that they planned to cut down on plastic straws.

Plastic, which is typically used for single-use products such as straws or cups, has negative environmental impacts. Because the synthetic material does not biodegrade, plastic waste can remain in oceans and landfills for hundreds of years. Plastic debris attracts other chemicals and is often harmful to wildlife and can contaminate groundwater.