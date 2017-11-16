Admitting to ourselves that we aren’t fully expressed is important

When I was a child, I would describe myself as spirited.

I loved expressing my thoughts and my opinions, which meant getting into trouble quite frequently in school for being too loud or talking too much. I remember getting so upset every time my teacher told me I was “too” something.

I felt like all I was doing was expressing myself fully. Being who I really was. When I was told to be quiet or to stop talking I honestly felt less free.

In childhood there are many moments like these where we want to do one thing but then are told to do another. This happens to all of us in some way.

As children we go from being fully expressed, having fun, and knowing exactly what we want, to slowly feeling heavy, suppressed and being told what we should do.

Little by little we stop hearing what we want. We unknowingly let go of our dreams or put them on pause. As little girls we probably wanted to be a teacher, doctor, or ballerina all at the same time, and those dreams were replaced with what people told us was possible or not possible.

We start walking down the stable safe path, and along the way, often unknowingly, we forget our dreams.

We forget what we really desire.

We forget that anything is possible.

We become more concerned with being validated or liked, doing what others tell us or what others perceive as the “right” thing and we lose our soul’s path.

Even if you love what you do right now, you can still lose the magic in it. You can lose the connection to the soul of why you loved it in the first place.

And honestly, it’s essential to our journey to get lost every now and then, because through that journey we evolve.

We grow into the next version of ourselves.

The catch is…

The evolution occurs when we admit we’re off our path, when we admit we aren’t as happy as

we could be, when we realize that it could be better than it is.

Even if we don’t know what that looks like right now.

If you’re resonating with anything I just wrote, or feeling not so expressed in your life right now, there’s a reason.

And it has nothing to do with there being something wrong with you.

You’re being called to something bigger. You’re being called to dream again, to tap into your desires.

Now I get it, our minds can get in the way.

Our mind can conjure up all kinds of horrific scenarios to keep us from following our soul’s path because it’s usually in the direction of the “unknown”.

The mind doesn’t like the “unknown”. It fears it because it feels unsafe.

AND it’s so important, even crucial, to venture into the unknown.

That’s where intimacy lies, true love, understanding of yourself and others, and the feeling of being alive!

What would you honestly have to admit to yourself that may feel difficult to declare or express in terms of how happy you are or aren’t in your relationships or in your work?

How can you declare what you desire instead?

And if you find yourself wanting to know exactly how to get there, what’s one small step you can take right now towards this desire and into the unknown?

Trust me that small step could light up a path you didn’t even know existed.