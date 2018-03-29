Court Rules Adnan Syed Of 'Serial' Podcast Will Get A New Trial

Adnan Syed, whose case was made famous by the 2014 podcast “Serial,” will get a new trial, a Maryland court ruled Thursday.

Syed has maintained that he was wrongfully convicted of murdering his then-girlfriend Hae Min Lee as a teenager in 1999. The Maryland Court of Special Appeals upheld Syed’s claim that he received “ineffective assistance of counsel.”

The podcast, which meticulously re-examined the murder in Baltimore and original 2000 trial, helped bring renewed attention to Syed’s case. The case was later reopened.

Today, Adnan Syed’s appeal in his case was affirmed by the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland. https://t.co/kMALyCmTGq — Serial (@serial) March 29, 2018

In 2016, a lower court judge in Baltimore vacated Syed’s murder conviction and determined he had the right to a new trial, citing poor legal counsel he received at the time. The podcast had revealed that Syed’s attorney, Cristina Gutierrez, did not contact a key witness, classmate Asia McLain. Gutierrez also did not include an expert on cell phone towers, and Syed’s original conviction relied heavily on potentially faulty cell phone data.

Prosecutors later appealed the lower court’s decision, but on Thursday, the panel of appeals court judges upheld the original ruling.

C. Justin Brown, a lawyer for Syed, and Rabia Chaudry, a lawyer and family friend who originally brought Syed’s story to the creators of “Serial,” celebrated the news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.