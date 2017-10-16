Adopt a Luv-a-Bull Month Waives Adoption Fees for Pit Bull Type Dogs At Six Shelters

The odds were stacked against poor York. A 9 year old pit bull type dog, people overlooked him in the Texas shelter where he waited for a home. He was considered a pit bull type dog, a type of dog often mischaracterized as a breed (it’s not) and one that is stereotyped and vilified in the media.

When Harvey and Irma hit, The Humane Society of the United States relocated York and more than 1,000 other dogs and cats who were up for adoption prior to the storm, to Emergency Placement Partners throughout the country.

York carried his favorite toy, a stuffed animal teapot, with him from Texas all the way to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, and his wiggly personality and loving nature made him a staff and volunteer favorite. He found a home, but before that, he inspired Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to start a campaign to help other dogs like him find homes.

As an Emergency Placement Partner for The HSUS, they took not only York but also 60 other animals from areas impacted by the storms. Many of the others were also pit bull type dogs, dogs that are sometimes harder to adopt out due to stereotypes. Mohawk Hudson Humane Society saw the large number of members in the community who wanted to help after the storms. They also had taken note of how the media continued to malign pit bull type dogs, and saw an opportunity to highlight what great companions these dogs can be.

They approached The HSUS with the idea of highlighting the pit bull type dogs from the Hurricanes, and lead the effort so that more dogs could find homes like York did, in addition to combating some of the misconceptions out there about these wonderful dogs. As a result, this October is now Adopt a Luv-a-Bull month and I have decided through my company, PRAI Beauty www.praibeauty.com to support the effort by www.adoptaluvabull.org by partnering with HSUS and sponsoring the adoption fees for pit bull type dogs at six shelters and rescues around the country through our PRAI for PAWs initiative. We are doing this because shelter animals are near and dear to our hearts.

The shelters and rescues we are supporting are HSUS Emergency Placement Partners, and these groups took in pit bull type dogs displaced by Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria. When PRAI Beauty was offered the opportunity to sponsor the adoption fees for pit bulls at these organizations, we jumped at the chance.

The six HSUS Emergency Placement Partner shelters and rescues participating in the effort are waiving adoption fees for all pit bull-type dogs in their care that were displaced by the Hurricanes and are looking for homes. These shelters and rescues include:

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society https://mohawkhumane.org/ in Albany, NY; The Humane Society of Tulsa http://www.tuslapets.com in Tulsa, OK; ; Humane Educational Society www.heschatt.org and McKamey Animal Adoption Center www.mckameyanimalcenter.org both in Chattanooga, TN; Lost Dog and Cat Rescue http://www.lostdogrescue.org in Arlington, VA; and Lakeshore Humane Society http://lakeshorehumane.org in Manitowoc, WI.

If there isn’t a participating shelter in your area, check out www.shelterpetproject.org to find adoptable animals near you. Participating organizations are marking the available Luv-A-Bulls whose fees are waived are marked with *Luv-a-Bull* after their name.

This outreach is only one of many efforts that HSUS supports for pit bull-type dogs. They also work to defeat legislation that discriminates against pit bull type dogs through breed-specific restrictions, and to correct stories in the media that contain misinformation about the behavior of pit bull type dogs.

The fact is that pit bull type-dogs are truly just dogs, and should be treated as individuals. They can be wonderful companions, and according to www.love-a-bull.org have been successfully trained as therapy dogs, assistance dogs, search-and-rescue dogs and drug-sniffing K9s.