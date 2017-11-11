Adoption/Eating Disorders/Recovery

This summer I received documents through my email in reference to my adoption as a Russian orphan. They stated that there was no medicine to treat the sick children and babies who lived in the orphanage that I did. They had limited resources and abilities to keep us all healthy. I read that other orphans had died around me. I was malnourished and presented with jaundice once arriving to the states. The adoption was rushed so I wouldn't die too.

I am a diagnosed Anorexic, Bulimic, and Binge Eater. I have struggled with these diseases ever since my adoption. This is what my adoptive family has told me after observing my behavior as a toddler. Anorexia is my demon now.

I battle blaming myself for the orphans who didn't make it. I battle guilt for being alive when they are not. I battle shame as I continue to suffer and not function exactly as I would like. I battle this feeling of insult towards those children and babies who have died, because feel that I have yet to make something of myself worthy of their praise.

I work extremely hard to resist starving myself every day that I am alive. When I am starving myself, it is so that I may look as I did when I was seven and a half months old. When I starve myself, it is because I don't l know why I didn't die too.

So eating, that is my trauma recovery. Eating, that is my way of saying none of this was my fault. Eating, that is how I claim value for my life. Eating, that is my affirmation for life.