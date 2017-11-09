Advance Your Reach Through Public Speaking

Your customers are online. All the online business gurus tell us that, don’t they? And the truth is that they probably are. Then, of course, the gurus offer trainings and courses to help you find and reach the right people through social media ads, building your list, creating opt-ins, and email sales funnels. Maybe they even offer entire launch sequence blueprints for you to follow and use. I’ve seen all of those things work for different people to greater and lesser degrees.

But here’s a quick question for you: how many of those Facebook, Twitter or Instagram ads posts do YOU click on everyday? How many do you just scroll past and ignore? How many newsletters are you subscribed to? How often do you open and read the sales emails you receive? Or do you use services like unroll.me and sanebox to help you avoid the ones you’d rather not see? And how often do you follow someone through their entire launch sequence without opting out early on if you know the product or course isn’t right for you at the time?

When most people, (especially those who are not online business owners), go on social media or open their email inboxes, they are interested in seeing what their friends and family are up to. They look for important messages that can have an immediate impact on their daily life. And let’s face it, sometimes they just want to watch cute cat videos. Most people don’t get on social media eager to read sales copy and have someone sell them something they didn’t specifically seek out.

Also, the fact that the human attention span is getting shorter is fighting against anyone trying to reach their ideal audience solely through digital means. According to this study from Microsoft Corp conducted in 2015, human beings now have a slightly shorter attention span than your average goldfish. Between the years 2000 and 2015, the average human attention span dropped from a whopping 12 seconds down to a paltry 8 seconds. And yes, that is shorter than the goldfish’s average of 9 seconds.

However, when people go to live events, they have paid to be there, paid to travel to the location and paid to stay in a hotel. They have volunteered to sit in the audience and hear people speak from the stage on subjects that are of great interest to them. They are open to hearing the speaker’s messages. When you speak in front of a live audience, you are not in direct competition with cute cat videos and someone’s ex-boyfriend’s pictures of their new girlfriend to hold your audience’s attention. In the live event setting, you have an open, captive, and receptive audience.

But once you have your audience’s attention, how do you make sure you deliver a memorable and impactful speech? That was one of the first questions I asked Peter Vargus from Advance Your Reach. Pete has helped entrepreneurs, coaches, authors, speakers and organizations of all kinds to get their message out to the world through speaking on live stages. Over the course of the past 8 years Pete has perfected a method for helping people get great on stage through telling stories, then get them onto the right stage in front of the right audience and finally he helps them learn how to scale past the stage with products and services that they can interact with and learn from after they get home from your talk.

For most people that first point is the hardest one to get past. So how does someone get great on stage through storytelling, I wanted to know? Pete has something he calls The Story Braid process, which he explained to me as follows:

Heart. Always start with the heart. This is your hero’s journey story that creates a connection with your audience. Head. Then go to the head. This is where you present 3-5 steps or pieces of content that teach, entertain and/or inform your audience. Here you solve your audience’s problem. You can drive your points home with dates, data, quotes, and other supporting evidence including videos, images and even more short stories. Hands. Then you ask them to use their hands. This is the call to action piece. What is it that you want your audience to do. Do you want them to send a text to a phone number opt-in for future content or materials? Do you want them to write down a list of things they will do as soon as they leave the talk? Pete gave the example of a talk he attended when he was young given by the father of a girl who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. At the end of his talk the speaker asked everyone there to tell the people they love most how much they love them that night. For Pete who had been estranged from his father for some time, this one simple action had a profound effect on his life and family. Back to the heart.Your closing should drive home the teaching from the content and reinforce the connection you have made over the course of your talk. Always end with the heart.