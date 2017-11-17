Siddharth Chatterjee, Contributor
United Nations Resident Coordinator, Kenya

Advancing Women’s Rights Is Everyone's Business Everywhere

11/17/2017 01:59 am ET
When girls stay in primary school for just one extra year, it can boost their eventual wages by 10 to 20 per cent says UNICEF.

Having witnessed first hand some of the disparate harm women and girls are exposed to in conflicts and otherwise, I have a personal and compelling reason on why I am passionate about women’s rights. We have to speak up and speak out to end discrimination, violence, exploitation and harassment everywhere.

Here is my interview with WION News, India.

(Speaking exclusively to WION, Mr Chatterjee talks about his passion for advancing gender equality, his impressions of Kenya, the United Nations (UN) reform, and his transition from the Indian Army to the UN. )

http://www.wionews.com/world/wion-exclusive-kenya-a-beacon-of-hope-says-undp-representative-to-kenya-siddharth-chatterjee-24293

