Advent Week 4

We stand before the mightiest event in the universe, a God becomes a man. We can’t possibly comprehend how this came about but we can show deep gratitude to the whole Celestial Hierarchy for making it possible. And, we can bow before the tenth Hierarchy, mankind, for being ready to receive a God so far removed from us in the scheme of things that we can only stand in awe.

This event was only possible because of human blood. In this way Rudolf Steiner explains why;

‘“Blood is a very special fluid.” The God of Form, Jehovah, now played a specially important role. He took possession of the newly developed organ, the blood, permeated it with His forces, transformed the aggressive qualities of the courageous soul into the forces of love and made the blood into the physical vehicle of the Ego.’ 19 November, 1907

What does that mean for us as we stand before the Christmas event of 2017? As human beings take into themselves the Ego, the I AM, they have the possibility of becoming beings of spiritual freedom, spirits of Love.

How free are we? How much do we love? Perfect questions to ask ourselves, our answers will give us the opportunity to self-gift. The smallest decision to free ourselves from constraints like self-doubt, for instance, will set us up for greater freedom in 2018. Even the slightest increase of love, first for self, then for others, will open us to the whole Celestial Hierarchy we have been considering during Advent.

It is also through freedom and love that human beings inform the Hierarchy, enriching them and making them more capable of creating balance in the Cosmos. Every action that causes imbalance has the possibility of being corrected by our ability to be truly human.

“From their heights the Gods [Celestial Hierarchy] reach down into the ocean of humanity and feel the warmth of love. We know that the Gods lack something when man does not live in love. The more human love there is on earth the more food for the Gods there is in heaven; the less love there is, the more the Gods hunger.” Rudolf Steiner 13th August 1908