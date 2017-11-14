Adventure Doesn't Have to Be Big, But It's Crucial to Your Well Being

Why is adventure so important in our lives? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Adventure implies experiencing the new, it's probably a little scary too.

Doing it repeatedly allows us to practice leaving our comfort zone. It shows us that we need not overcome our fear, that we can act despite our fears.

That said - there is a common disconnect about where adventure is to be found. Images of bungee jumping, sky diving and foreign trips come to mind.

I have seen some Indians stay in their country for several years. They stay in Indian neighborhoods, have an Indian friend circle, shop from Indian groceries, eat at Indian restaurants, and celebrate Indian festivals. They book a tour package for a foreign country only if it offers Indian food (preferably in their regional style).

Where is the adventure?

On the other hand, you can experience adventure on a daily basis in the most ‘routine’ environments. Talk to that girl you are attracted to, try listening to a viewpoint that deeply contradicts yours, sign up for that art class, take on that new project, learn a new skill, learn something without having the certainty of ‘ROI’, have a cold water bath, experience an acclaimed movie/book you thought you wouldn’t like (I discovered Harry Potter books that way… five years late!), write your first Quora answer, express your heart felt opinion even if you are worried about your grammar and convincing skills, help someone without knowing “what's in it for you”, try a new item on the menu, try on a color you did not try before, try talking to your parents about something you thought they would never understand but wish they did...

Take a risk. There are thousands of opportunities.

As humans, we will always be tempted to stay inside our comfort zone. But adventure allows us to expand it.

The expansion does not happen from the increasing number of things you do, but the increasing amount of fear and uncertainty you welcome.

It is your right to choose NOT to expand. But then don’t be surprised if you feel ‘unfulfilled’ or ‘stagnated’.

Uncertainty when resisted becomes suffering. Uncertainty when accepted becomes adventure.

Important Tip: When you try something new (say a movie), try it with a commitment to make the best out of that time and enjoy the movie to the maximum possible extent. The goal is not to conclude whether “I was right in not liking this kind of movie.” If you do the latter, you will only watch for those parts that prove you right.