Adventure More, Edit Less: Video Editing App Uses AI To Instantly Capture And Share Our Wildest Moments

Thrill seekers and adventure goers know that every second counts when it comes to capturing the best footage during extreme sports performances or death-defying stunts. Action cameras are often strapped across a person’s chest or head to ensure that their most extreme shots are clearly caught on video. Once the POV (point of view) footage has been captured, the next step is to transform those shots into an action-packed video.

Yet creating a picture-perfect clip filled with stable action shots can be even more of a challenge for thrill seekers than performing the stunts. Having to edit video footage can be difficult, time consuming and expensive. Plus, in today’s social media obsessed society, people are used to sharing their adventures instantly. Editing video footage could take days or even weeks to share.

Fortunately, Eric Sanchez, an avid kite boarder with a background in engineering, teamed up with extreme sports enthusiasts, Nelson Vazquez (Former Nasa Aerospace Engineer) and Bruce Pla (Industrial Product Designer), to improve the entire process involved with capturing and editing action and travel videos. In 2013 the team founded Revl, a company that has created the “Revl Arc,” which is the first smart action camera with built-in, motorized image stabilization.

“What makes the Arc a smart action camera is that it knows how to keep each shot perfectly level and stable, no matter if you are filming yourself with a selfie-stick or if you’ve mounted it on your helmet and you’re jumping off a plane during a free fall,” Eric said. “The compact, mountable and waterproof camera always keeps the shot level and stable because it is has both physical and electronic stabilization systems. Inside the Arc camera you will find a gyroscope, an accelerometer, magnetometer and even a GPS. When the accelerometer notices a bump, it will tell the processor where and when to smooth the image out.”

The Power of AI for Video Editing

Not only is the Revl Arc a smart action camera that captures stable images from start to finish, the product also comes equipped with the “Revl App,” which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically detect motion and emotion in the captured footage to create the best video clips for users.

While Revl has always relied on a number of motion sensors for its stabilization, the data from these sensors can also help detect action items, such as tricks and stunts performed during extreme sports.

“The Revl App uses a variety of algorithms to detect “moments,” ranging from simple heuristics and logistic regression to deep convolutional neural networks. Currently, we have code that can accurately detect 15 different types of motion tricks and we are adding several new moment detection capabilities each week,” Eric said.

The Revl App is capable of detecting “motion moments,” such as jumps, free falls, 360-degree selfies, kite jumps and loops, surfing waves, snowboard jumps and more.

In addition to editing footage based on the most noteworthy motions, the app also uses AI to edit videos based on “emotion moments.” Revl App’s high-speed algorithm can scan through video footage to detect peak emotional moments. These moments include smiles, multiple faces, fear, anger and even cats and dogs (yes, the app can automatically find your favorite furry friends in your video footage!).

“The best part is that the more active users we have, the smarter our AI becomes. We have a limited dataset right now, but as our users receive our cameras and start using them, then our Neural Network becomes more robust,” explained Eric. “Eventually, we can add tracking for hundreds or maybe thousands of motions based on different tricks, along with hundreds of interesting things in each video like a couple kissing, a baby taking its first steps, or even a beautiful sunset. All of this will automatically be detected as our AI learns.”

In addition to its motion and emotion detections, the Revl App also uses AI to apply background music for each video it creates. Rather than users having to spend hours choosing music for their videos, the app matches the footage with the most relevant beats. The Revl App also lets users play back data captured on the Revl Arc, allowing users to see just how fast they fall, how high they fly, how many rotations are made and more. Additionally, users can share this data on social media. the Revl App also allows users to share their wildest adventures in real-time on Facebook and YouTube.

AI: The Future of Video Editing

Revl’s revolutionary technology has earned the team a spot in the world’s largest startup competition, Extreme Tech Challenge, which is taking place next week at CES 2018. The AI behind the Revl App will be demonstrated during the event, along with footage taken from the Revl Arc.