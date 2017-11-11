'Adventures of Miss Fit' Challenges Us to Become Our Own Kind of Superhero

Denise Masino always fantasized about being a superhero. She grew up in a tight-knit Puerto Rican family, with a father who encouraged her to be strong and a mother who taught her to be loving and kind. Growing up in the Coney Island housing projects was particularly dangerous at the time, prompting Masino to start strength training. Refusing to limit her expectations of herself, she pursued bodybuilding, which also aided in dealing with the challenge of living with scoliosis. Her intense training regimen eventually led Masino to compete in the Ms. Olympia bodybuilding competition.

Denise Masino

After a successful career in fitness, Masino answered a different call to arms. Adventures of Miss Fit documents a nearly 5-year odyssey, in which Masino and filmmaker, Gregg Simpson, visit multiple cities nationwide and interview communities of “Real Life Superheroes” – ordinary folks who often go to great lengths to create their own superhero identities and names, design their own costumes/weaponry, and, most importantly, develop their own unique ‘superpowers.’ Social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter have allowed many of these communities to grow and organize, with events taking place regularly across the United States. Over the course of her journey, Masino met over 100 superheroes.

Masino emphasizes that initially she was skeptical: “I thought, 'If you go out and try to make the world a better place - charitable work, for example - why do you need to wear a mask and take on a secret identity? But through the process, I learned more and more that they were onto something - it made me question what I was doing on a daily basis to make the world a better place. It also made me think about what a superhero really is.”

I have to say, when I first started watching Adventures of Miss Fit, I, too, was skeptical. One of the first heroes we meet is “Master Legend” – an Orlando-based ‘Crime-fighter.’ Not long into the interview, “Mr. Legend” begins referencing childhood trauma and violence; almost as if narrating his own ‘origin story,’ as it were. “Dangerman,” on the other hand – who fashions an orange hard hat/vest combo and leads Masino through an obstacle course – is far more invested in the marketing of his ‘brand’ of superhero.

Master Legend and Denise Masino

Dangerman and Denise Masino

Masino describes her first real change-of-heart occurring after meeting “Zetaman,” who’s activism is based in homeless outreach. Masino was quickly struck by just how unique each superhero was, both in their aesthetic, as well as in their ‘purpose.’ She quickly began to reassess her skepticism, and what she, herself, was contributing to make the world a better place: “It made me think that a superhero could be a schoolteacher who goes the extra mile. I thought about my own passion. You have to attach your activism to something you are passionate about because it has to be something you want to do and share. My passion has always been health & fitness.” This ‘lightbulb moment’ led to the creation of “Miss Fit,” which, for Masino, would become life-changing.

Miss Fit and Rock N Roll

For those of you scratching your head wondering what YOUR superhero persona would be, remember what Gregg Simpson told me: “Everyone's got a superhero inside them - there's a diversity to what that means. There are people with superpowers - like Superman - and there are people who don't have superpowers - like Batman. Figure out what you can do in whatever way, small or big. You don’t have to do something ‘big’ to be a superhero to somebody.” In the film, this includes scenes of “Miss Fit” and other Superheroes putting together personal hygiene kits for the homeless, offering food, water, etc. Masino notes that what people seemed to appreciate the most was the human interaction - the compassion they weren’t used to receiving.

Adventures of Miss Fit features some pretty badass female superheroes, which I was stoked about. “Rock N Roll” is a motorcycle-riding musician who was formerly the head of security at a nightclub in San Francisco. Known as ‘The Zen Bouncer,’ “Rock N Roll” now rides her motorcycle to patrol the community; cleaning up hypodermic needles, making cookies for the homeless, and teaching self-defense to gay and lesbian teenagers. “The Handler,” also known as, ‘The female dog whisperer,’ trains dogs as both emotional support animals or as attack dogs to subdue criminals. “Ladyhero” has used her passion for yoga and fitness to help victims of domestic abuse gain confidence and self-esteem. Just to name a few. ;)

Super Women

At the time I spoke to Masino, it was shortly after the devastating shooting in Las Vegas. Masino highlighted that, after the event, hundreds of people lined up to donate blood, and that those people were “Real Life Superheroes.” She adds, “People can make a difference - You may not know exactly how it will affect someone, you just have to walk away knowing that it matters. You did something for somebody else.”

I asked Masino if she was hopeful about the future, especially in these divisive times. She explains that, throughout her travels, she continued to learn that although ‘we’ tend to try to separate ourselves, “we are more alike than we are different.” Simpson added that he felt the story of Miss Fit is timely: “People are looking for ways they can help. They’re feeling powerless in a lot of ways – whether it’s the size of physical disasters, acts of terrorism, or the threat of war, etc. - in the movie we're not dealing with those things in particular, but everything feels like a ‘big thing.’ Whether it’s cancer or homelessness, these are big things that you can do small things to help [with].”

A close relative’s battle with cancer inspired Masino to form a new mission - this time a partnership with St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Through their “Warrior Dash” – which looks like a modern day American Gladiators, except outside and with A LOT of mud – participants complete the course while raising money for cancer research. The “Misfits 4 Life” include many of Masino’s fellow Superheroes, but could probably always use a few more Warriors (I’m seriously considering it….).

Warrior Dash

Misfits 4 Life After the Warrior Dash

Adventures of Miss Fit was self-funded, self-directed/shot, and Simpson did the vast majority of the post-production and animation - basically as indie as it gets. But Simpson’s penchant for ‘DIY’ seems to mirror that of the superheroes - “Whose creative resourcefulness has led them to create unique superhero personas.”

At the end of our time together, Masino challenged me to create my own superhero persona. And, frankly, I found the notion totally overwhelming (the PRESSURE!). But after watching the film, and after speaking with “Miss Fit,” I realize that all I’d need to do is try to encapsulate what I’ve already been trying to do in my life to make the world a better place - just in a more “Superhero-y” way.

Let’s see. What do I want? World Peace! Okay, start smaller…. I really just want to make people laugh. I want us all to get along. What can I do to get along with people? How can I connect with people who are not like me?

Hmmm…

Well I guess, for now, you can call me, “Lady Empathy.” Yeah, I like the sound of that.

Adventures of Miss Fit is available on Amazon and iTunes, as well as on DVD.

Please visit: http://www.adventuresofmissfit.com/