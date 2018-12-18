Here Are The Advertisers Sticking With Tucker Carlson

The host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has been embroiled in controversy after claiming that immigrants were making the United States “dirtier” on his show last week.

“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, and dirtier and more divided,” he said.

He doubled down on that sentiment on his show Monday night.

Thus far, at least 12 advertisers have announced they’ve broken ties with or are in the process of breaking ties with Carlson. You can find a running list of them here.

In response to the controversy, Fox issued an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants. Attempts were made last month to bully and terrorize Tucker and his family at their home. He is now once again being threatened via Twitter by far left activist groups with deeply political motives,” the statement read.

“While we do not advocate boycotts, these same groups never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view.”

Below, we’ve gathered a list of companies that are still doing business with Carlson:

1) Mitsubishi

A spokesperson for Mitsubishi told HuffPost in a statement on Monday that the company’s “advertising media spend is determined based on demographics and psychographics, not politics.”

“Our strategic marketing intent is to share our key product news with consumers through a variety of media channels. We will monitor the situation and adjust our advertising if necessary.”

2) AstraZeneca

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca told HuffPost that “decisions regarding our advertising purchases are primarily made based on customer viewership and demographic relevance in order to educate patients.”

The company also said that while the “content and opinions of the outlets, networks or websites for which we advertise are not reflective of our views or values as a company,” AstraZeneca would “regularly monitor our media programming to ensure its aligned to our corporate values” and “will continue to assess our advertising purchases regarding the heightened attention surrounding this matter.”

3) John Deere

A spokesperson for John Deere told The Hollywood Reporter that it is “an advertiser on the Fox Network” and “our ads appear on various shows on the network.”

4) Alka-Seltzer Plus

A spokesperson for Bayer, which produces Alka-Seltzer Plus, also told THR: “Opinions or views expressed by the network’s news programs or their hosts are solely those of the network, and do not necessarily reflect those of Bayer. Given the wide diversity of media today and wide range of public opinion on any given issue, it would be an impossible task to find a major television or radio network whose entire programming schedule appeals to all audiences. While our programming environment choices may not always be supported by all individuals, we have very specific guidelines to ensure our commercials air in acceptable content.”

“That being said, we regularly evaluate our advertising placements and make sound decisions to continue or discontinue based upon our beliefs, values and ethical considerations. Bayer supports a culture that ensures respect, dignity and opportunity for every individual. We also value the opinions of our consumers, and take them into consideration when making advertising placement decisions.”

5) Farmers Insurance

A spokesperson for Farmers Insurance said in a statement to The Daily Beast that the company’s ad buying decisions aren’t political.

“Farmers invests in advertising across a broad range of networks and programs that reflect the diversity of opinions and viewpoints found across the nation. Advertising decisions made by Farmers should not be construed to be an endorsement of any kind as to a show’s content or the individuals appearing on the show.”

6) MyPillow

Michael J. Lindell, the inventor and CEO of MyPillow ― Carlson’s biggest advertiser in terms of dollars spent, per Kantar Media ― told The Associated Press that the brand has no plans to cut ties with the show and that Lindell makes “all of my advertising decisions based on what is best for MyPillow, my customers and my employees.”

7) Gold Bond

A spokesperson for Sanofi, which produces Gold Bond, told The Hollywood Reporter: “As you may be aware, Sanofi purchases advertising time and space in contracts negotiated far in advance and our advertising is never an endorsement of a show and/or the content of a show.”

Previous advertisers with the show, many of which aired commercials this week, have not replied to HuffPost about whether they will continue to advertise with Carlson. They include: Enterprise Holdings, Pfizer, Cigna, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sleep Number, Weather Tech, 23andMe, Tommy John, Visionworks, Progressive, Ford, Honda, Cascade, Sandals Resorts, Lexus, Cadillac, Jenny Craig, Ebates, Sheex, EPIX, Peloton, Coravin, Career Builder, Allstate, Subaru, and Energizer. An Infiniti spokesperson declined to comment to HuffPost.