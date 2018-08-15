Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 5. The band will kick off 18 shows in Las Vegas on April 6, 2019.

Aerosmith clearly does not want to miss a thing called a Las Vegas residency.

On Wednesday the rock band announced its “Deuces Are Wild” residency, which will kick off on April 6, 2019, at the Park Theater in the new Park MGM resort on the Vegas Strip.

There will be 18 shows scheduled through July 9.

Tickets start at $75 a pop and go on sale Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

“We want to bring a show in there that we really can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour,” lead guitarist Joe Perry said Wednesday on “Today.” “So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we’ve never been able to do before.”

And although lead singer Steven Tyler said the band can’t give away too many details, a press release from Live Nation, which is promoting the event with MGM Resorts International, sheds some light on what fans can expect, such as “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions” and some stellar acoustics.

Drummer Joey Kramer described the residency as “Aerosmith, Aerosmith, Aerosmith,” on “Today.” He said that fans will learn the “history behind our almost 50 years of being together” and that “as soon as you walk into the Park Theater in Vegas, you’re going to walk into Aerosmith world.”

No word yet on whether that will include Alicia Silverstone bungee jumping off a highway overpass, as she did in the band’s “Cryin’” video.