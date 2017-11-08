HUFFPOST FINDS
11/08/2017 02:38 pm ET

21 Affordable Holiday Gifts That Look Really Expensive

Our idea of luxury won't break the bank.

By Amanda Pena
goinyk via Getty Images

Give the gift of luxury this holiday season ― and we don’t mean in the form of a $275 pencil sharpener or a $1,500 paper clip bookmark. (Though, we’re sure your giftees won’t exactly complain if you do gift them one). Instead, our definition of luxury is a bit friendlier to your wallet.

Whether your price point is under $250, $150, or $100, there’s something for every price point in our roundup of luxe gifts that are sure to impress everyone on your list. 

See below for our favorite affordable holiday gifts that look expensive:

Under $100

Under $150

  • 1 Floating Bluetooth Speaker
    Amazon
    This floating Speaker Orb spins above a magnetic base for increased 3D surround effect. 
  • 2 Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore Ceramic Iron
    Amazon
    You can't go wrong with a new flat-iron that delivers even consistent heat and protects against damage.
  • 3 UGG Wrin Genuine Shearling Trim Slipper
    Nordstrom
    The fluffy genuine shearling collar adds the perfect amount of plush to this durable but soft slipper.
  • 4 Nikon Coolpix L340 Digital Camera
    Amazon
    For less than market price, this Certified Refurbished camera is tested and certified to look and work like new.
  • 5 Kindle Paperwhite
    Amazon
    This popular reader has a built-in light, zero screen glare, and a long-lasting battery.
  • 6 You Glow Girl Neon Sign
    Urban Outfitters
    Get your glow on with this genuine neon sign made exclusively for UO by artist Amber Ibarreche.
  • 7 Longchamp 'Le Pliage' Backpack
    Nordstrom
    This durable, water-resistant nylon backpack is stylish but also incredibly functional.

Under $250

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Science And Technology Business And Finance Shoppable Gift Guide Holiday Gift Guide
21 Affordable Holiday Gifts That Look Really Expensive

CONVERSATIONS